31 AVoIP and Networked AV Products that Set the Standard

Whether you are all-in on networked AV or just starting to explore your options, the following products provide a snapshot of the latest offerings from 31 manufacturers.

Shure's Microflex Ecosystem

Shure’s Microflex Ecosystem offers a complete portfolio of networked audio solutions that can be tailored to the needs of the end user. The Microflex Ecosystem offers unmatched ease of deployment, less complexity, and remote management.

Shure has partnered with NETGEAR to further streamline AVoIP deployments that incorporate both Microflex Ecosystem products and NETGEAR switches. This enables integrators to save time configuring rooms while continuing to provide consistent, best-in-class audio for their customers. The NETGEAR switch comes pre-installed with two Shure profiles, allowing integrators to optimize switch settings and customize VLANs for control and audio when deploying Microflex Ecosystem devices.

Datapath's Aetria

Datapath’s Aetria is an integrated platform for the design, management, and control of command and control room applications. Also suitable for any multi-source/multi-end-point application, Aetria brings all elements of AV management into a single interface, with AVoIP industry-first developments that deliver an unprecedented level of power and flexibility.

The comprehensive, in-built Aetria Designer software ensures a hassle-free project from the very start, allowing integrators to fully specify their project, complete with schematics. Following installation of hardware, Aetria Command Center provides a comprehensive, unified interface to manage, configure, and monitor the control room.

As you would expect from Datapath, this ability to adjust and update content anywhere in real time comes with full access protocols and secure user rights management.

Just Add Power's 718KVM and 749KVM Transmitters

Just Add Power’s 718KVM and 749KVM Transmitters will replace the out-of-stock 718AVP and 749AVP indefinitely. Like the AVP models, the new PoE transmitters encode a 4K or lower-resolution source device into an IP signal and send it over the network with ultra-low latency and instant switching; support HDCP 2.2 and USB 2.0; and feature image pull, stereo audio output 3.5mm with adjustable delay, and RS-232, IR, and CEC control of sources. Once available, the upgrade will enable Dolby DSP, re-encoding Dolby Digital 5.1 as Dolby Pro Logic II for HDMI distribution to both multi-channel and stereo audio zones, and provide two analog audio inputs that are mixable with HDMI audio.

Hall Technologies’ VERSA-4K Extenders deliver stunning digital signage in any configuration. Using an economical Gigabit LAN, VERSA senders and receivers come together to create a dynamic virtual matrix, capable of delivering HDMI video up to 4K anywhere across the network. The VERSA’s built-in video wall processor allows for customizable video wall displays, from 2x2 up to 16x16. Bidirectional IR and RS-232 are used to remotely control sources and displays. Super-low video latency and USB extension give further flexibility to create responsive interactive displays or give full remote KVM access for IT departments. Versa-4K supports web-based control over signal routing from any web-enabled device.

Yamaha's ADECIA

Yamaha’s ADECIA solution is a complete and customizable conferencing solution for the office or the classroom. ADECIA automatically detects components and optimizes them for the room environment, accounting for speaker and microphone location, reverberation, and echo behavior. Room setup is completed via system configurator in four effortless steps. The solution includes the RM-CR remote conference processor, the VXL1-16P Dante/PoE-compatible line array speaker, and Yamaha’s SWR2311P-10G PoE network switch. It is available with three Dante-enabled microphone types—tabletop, ceiling, and wireless—and is packed with Yamaha’s innovative audio technologies such as human voice activity detection, dereverberation, noise reduction, echo cancellation, and automatic gain control.

Opticis USA’s HDFX-500/700 Extenders provide connectivity in tightly spaced areas, and continue the company’s legacy of providing state-of-the-art signal management products for the AV industry.

HDFX-700 and HDFX-500 represent a zero-latency, secure format to move HDMI signals far longer than copper. Both units support HDMI2.0 and extend 4K (4096x2160) 60Hz up to 200 meters (656 feet) over one LC multi-mode fiber. Both support HDR 10/12 bit within maximum bandwidth of 18 Gbps, and comply with CEC, EDID and HDCP 2.2/1.4. In addition, both units support ARC up to 200 meters. Fiber optic extensions provide the fastest, most secure form of signal transmission available in today’s environment.

VuWall's PAK Video Wall Node

VuWall’s PAK Video Wall Node, recipient of the ISE 2022 and InfoComm 2022 Best of Show awards, can operate as a standalone device or be stitched with other PAK nodes to build an IP-based video wall of any size. A cost-effective and compact appliance, PAK simplifies video wall deployments by reducing the number of connections and eliminating a single point of failure, reducing project risk and improving system reliability. Powered by VuWall’s TRx software, PAK supports variable outputs and features multi-format decoding of up to 32 HD streams per device, including H.264, NDI and remote desktops, or virtualized browsers using VNC.

Sony's BRAVIA 4K HDR Professional Displays

Sony’s BRAVIA 4K HDR Professional Displays, which feature an SoC platform and superior image quality, also provide extensive integration and control options. From IP control for easy installation to integrated screen mirroring from a mobile device, the displays are also compatible with industry standard platforms and protocols, including Crestron Connected and XiO Cloud, Kramer Control, and TSItouch, making them a turn-key solution for viewing, sharing, customizing, interacting with, and controlling content.

Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP Systems are simple to set up and manage for everything from single classrooms and meeting spaces to entire corporate and education campuses. Most deployments start with OmniStream networked encoders and decoders, such as Atlona’s OmniStream 111 single-channel encoder and OmniStream 121 single-channel decoder. The OmniStream 111 supports HDMI sources up to UHD@60Hz and HDR, plus embedded audio and RS-232 pass-through. It features visually lossless video compression technology and achieves extremely low, sub-frame latency when paired with an OmniStream 121 decoder. OmniStream 121 benefits include simple scalability, audio de-embedding, and broadcast-quality 4K performance with visually lossless decoding.

Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2

Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) is trusted by thousands of customers around the world to deliver world-class performance in both in-person and hybrid meetings and lectures. Our ceiling microphone with TruVoicelift combines ease of installation, setup, and configuration with incomparable sound quality and control. TCC2 is also compatible with various ecosystems like Q-SYS ecosystems and Crestron’s control system platform, enabling remote access to the microphone’s audio parameters. While we’ve all faced supply chain challenges, Sennheiser continues to rely on the consistency of German engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain management to serve our customers—today and into the future.

ZeeVee's ZyPer Management Platform

ZeeVee’s ZyPer Management Platform is regularly cited by customers as a key differentiator in choosing their company’s products. It is designed to provide intuitive control of the company’s ZyPer4K (SDVoE, uncompressed 4K, 10 Gbps) and ZyPerUHD (JPEG2000, compressed, 1 Gbps) AVoIP encoders and decoders. Content from up to 19 sources can be simply dragged and dropped onto video wall displays via an intuitive onscreen interface to present immersive visual experiences. In addition, switching between display configurations is easier than ever before, enabling the seamless creation of video walls of configurations up to 15x15 without any additional equipment.

DTEN's Mate

DTEN’s Mate is a multi-purpose, award-winning touchscreen tablet purpose built to manage and enhance Zoom meeting experiences. DTEN Mate will interface with any manufacturer’s existing Zoom Rooms hardware. Start a meeting, control the camera, admit participants, and more; DTEN Mate seamlessly supports Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC) through its 10.1-inch LED high-capacitive touchscreen.

Adding to its versatility, DTEN Mate also supports Zoom Rooms Scheduler (ZRS) to reserve spaces, check room availability, and streamline bookings. Both wireless and PoE versions are available; optional mounting and security hardware are included.

C2G's Extender System

C2G’s Extender System features a decoder, encoder, and network controller, and offers HDMI over IP in 4K resolution to stream outstanding-quality video over the network. Perfect for retail, corporate, security, and education environments—the extender system provides integrators with multiple HDMI-over-network configurations, ensuring the flexibility to support a digital signage system; a video wall; and point-to-point extension, including multiview capabilities. H.264/H.265 technology has exceptionally low bandwidth requirements, allowing streaming of audio/video content over a local area network (LAN), Wi-Fi, and the internet for distributed installations. The system is easy to install, easy to configure, and easy to expand.

Kramer’s KDS-7 Series are high-performance, highly scalable AVoIP streaming solutions for anywhere low-latency and high-quality 4K60 4.2.0 video presentation is required. KDS-7 offers a full range of encoders and decoders to support up to 1,000 video devices, simple and fast deployment, and scaling to suit any size network AV installation. Available immediately for deployment; however, delivery is subject to shipment timing.

kvm-tec's Multiviewer and Extender

kvm-tec’s Multiviewer and Extender solutions satisfy the demands of companies who are continuing to understand the full capabilities of integrating KVM over IP systems, as it is becoming increasingly clear that supporting low-latency and up to 4K resolutions weighs heavily on buyer decisions.

The scalable line is a KVM multiviewer system supporting up to 16 sources that can be combined and scaled to fit on a 4K monitor. Features included PiP, picture overlap, video wall functions, and image cropping. The media4Kconnect is a Displayport 1.2 extender, supporting 4K resolutions up to 4096x2160@60Hz or ultra-wide 5K resolutions up to 5120x1440@60Hz.

Crestron’s VC-4 Virtual Control platform enables organizations to unify and control a growing number of devices intelligently and efficiently. VC-4 complements industry-leading Crestron hardware control systems, bringing together all the functionality of Crestron industry-leading hardware control systems with more efficient scalability. Capable of supporting up to 500 spaces on a single server, VC-4 enables mass deployment of customized or standardized configurations with the press of a button, delivering significant savings of time and labor costs while dramatically increasing the overall control platform lifecycle. Crestron Control integrates all aspects of in-room technology into a single touch screen or keypad for a consistent, simple end user control experience.

PTZOptics' Move Pro

PTZOptics’ Move Pro features simultaneous output capabilities for SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP. This PTZ camera has native NDI|HX capabilities and is capable of 4K at 60fps (1080p at 60fps over SDI), with up to 30x optical zoom. The Move Pro can be deployed in any production environment, from state-of-the-art networked systems to applications in the midst of an AVoIP transition, to plug-and-play USB video conferencing. It has beamform-driven auto-tracking capabilities, an upgraded optical lens, a whisper-quiet motor, an onboard LED showing the camera’s video resolution and IP address, and a built-in tally light for multi-camera deployment.

Poly's Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows

Poly’s Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows deliver a simple, clutter free user experience with brilliant video and audio features for rooms of all sizes. All-in-one video bars free up the conference table surface, especially in smaller rooms, while the tabletop touch controller connects to the dedicated collaboration PC securely stowed in the cabinet or on the wall with a single cable. Poly AI-driven technologies such as Poly DirectorAI equalize physical distances in the meeting room and ensure that everyone in the room is seen clearly with automatic camera framing technology. Audio innovations such as Poly NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technology intelligently block out unwanted noise.

DVIGear’s DN-300 Series is the newest and most versatile member of DVIGear’s DisplayNet product line. Based on the latest SDVoE ASIC technology, the DN-300 delivers an unprecedented level of functionality and versatility in an ultra-compact, low-profile product. This single unit provides switchable transmitter and receiver functionality, copper and fiber 10G network interfaces, auxiliary H.264/5 video outputs, PoE+ support, plus a myriad of other advanced features. It also includes software-defined multiviewer and advanced video wall engines that can efficiently enable a wide range of applications. The DN-300 is available now, at a remarkably low price point that defines a new industry standard for value.

PPDS's Wave Cloud Platform

PPDS’s Wave Cloud Platform provides advanced, effortless control and management capabilities for professional displays. Wave ensures faster, more cost-effective installation and service times, with the ability to securely provision and monitor hundreds of thousands of units on a simple, intuitive interface.

AV/IT managers can view status; and access or assign precise information, details, and controls to each display. Firmware and software updates, debugging screens, adjustable settings, additional basic content, alerts, and anticipating issues are just some of the evolving features.

Philips SoC signage displays with Android 7, including Philips Q-Line, D-Line, T-Line, and C-Line digital are supported, with dvLED, interactive, and video wall displays and professional TVs to be added.

QSC’s Q-SYS Core Nano is built on the same technology as the other Q-SYS processors, but the Core Nano is designed for lower network channel capacity and/or targeted processing requirements. You can unlock the processor’s full potential with Q-SYS scaling licenses.

The Core Nano offers a purely network AV&C processing and can process and route up to 64x64 network channels and include 8x8 channels of software Dante (with the option to license up 32x32 Dante channels). Optimized for collaboration spaces, the Core Nano features USB integration with all major web conferencing applications, eight channels of acoustic echo cancellation, and a full-featured control engine for third-party device integration.

Christie Terra

Christie Terra, with its based on off-the-shelf 10G Ethernet components, allows for the design of simple, flexible, and highly scalable system architectures that deliver great performance and user experience at a drastically lower total cost of ownership. With a lineup of transmitters, receivers, as well as processing and control hardware and software, Terra solutions include everything required to design and integrate complete Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) systems for applications that demand the ultimate in performance and quality.

LynTec's XPC Series

LynTec’s XPC Series remote relay modules extend the reach of the company’s relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. They can be placed anywhere equipment is located, eliminating the expense of bringing electricity all the way back to the main panel. The family includes 20- and 30-amp relay modules and 20-amp and 80-amp rack sequencers that simply connect to a power source and the network, and then to the equipment. Using LynTec’s IP-based GUI, users can set up and customize the control and sequencing for each device. The XPC controller offers LynTec’s trusted RPC control solution in a standalone 1RU rack-mounted enclosure.

Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP

Extron’s NAV Pro AV over IP not only delivers perfect, 4K60 video with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and ultra-low latency, but also provides powerful Vector 4K scaling and SmartGlide KVM workstation technology, enabling a broad range of dynamic applications. From the classroom to the boardroom; from workstation to the operation center; the NAV Series creates breathtaking WindoWall video walls and powerful pro AVoIP workstations with SmartGlide KVM switching. The NAV Series has many IT-friendly features, such as 802.1X admission control, standard IGMP V2 or V3 multicast, and SRTP protocol with AES encryption.

ATEN Technology’s VE8900/VE8950/VE8952 AVoIP Series provides an effective, easy-to-use, and economical solution with many unique features that directly address the challenges system integrators encounter when implementing AV over IP systems. Engineered to meet the demands of today’s large-scale, multi-display 1080p/4K signal transmission requirements, the VE8900/VE8950/VE8952 is suitable for use in a wide range of environments—point-to-point as well as multipoint-to-multipoint—including trade shows, airports, university campuses, conference centers, and shopping centers. An easy-to-use control app allows the user to configure the sources/displays and scheduling for these extenders.

Vanco’s EVO-IP HDMI-over-IP System allows installers to manage, transmit, and receive AV signals and control hundreds of devices over a local network. Fully customizable and easy to install, the award-winning EVO-IP transmits virtually lossless 4K@60Hz or 1080p@60Hz, 4:4:4, HDR, HDCP 2.2 video, audio, and IR/RS232 control. The EVO-IP is perfect for point-to-point AV distribution, matrix video distribution, video walls, digital signage, and more. A built-in scheduling mode allows users to automate switching for sporting events and meetings. The EVO-IP can be controlled from anywhere with a native web-based GUI, iOS and Android control apps, or third-party control integration.

Black Box's MCX G2 Series Multimedia Distribution and Management System

Black Box’s MCX G2 Series Multimedia Distribution and Management System features the performance of the original S9 and S7 series but adds several market-leading features, including best-in-class, source-to-screen latency (less than 18 microseconds), a video loop-through connection, USB-C and three-port USB 2.0 connectivity, and PoE capability. These features provide a more flexible solution, faster design/implementation, and lower overall cost. The Black Box MCX takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads. Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video.

Covid's 8K HDMI

Covid’s 8K HDMI Cables are engineered for performance and reliability, allowing pro AV installers to design and deploy state-of-the-art 8K systems. The cable supports Deep Color and x.v.Color, HDR10, eARC for Dolby ATMOS and DTS-X 5.1/7.1, lossless Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD surround sound, as well as CEC extension commands and functions, HDMI Ethernet channel, and ARC features. Integrators can design for up to 32 audio channels (LPCM) and 21:9 aspect ratio. Solidly constructed and ultra-flexible, the cable’s aluminum housing features a gold-plated HDMI connector with a low-profile aluminum head, which is perfect for tight spaces.

Blackmagic Design's ATEM Constellation HD

Blackmagic Design’s ATEM Constellation HD is a new family of live production switchers that include powerful broadcast features. ATEM 1 M/E Constellation HD as 10 3GSDI inputs, ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD has 20 3GSDI inputs, and ATEM 4 M/E Constellation HD has 40 3GSDI inputs. All models include full standards conversion on every SDI input, four ATEM advanced chroma keyers per M/E row, up to four DVEs depending on the model, media players, larger media pool, and much more. ATEM Constellation HD can be connected to a computer network for more powerful control.

Artel Video Systems' SMART openGear Platform

Artel Video Systems’ SMART openGear Platform is a software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense SD-SDI/HD-SDI/3G/4K-over-IP multifunction gateway. SMART OG supports the family of JPEG compression engines, including those specified in VSF TR-01, TR-07, and TR-08, onto the openGear platform. With SMART OG, users can deploy hardware once and easily change the gateway functionality via software selection. The SMART OG may be adapted for a growing array of functions such as encoding per JPEG2000, JPEG-XS, SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7, H.265, or other functions yet to be specified. The gateway provides four BNCs for SDI or ASI input/output and two 10GbE SFPs for trunking and aggregation.

TSL's Universal Control Panels

TSL’s Universal Control Panels can be tailored to a range of AV applications, from controlling a single device to more complex operations. As a standalone, compact control system, commands can be programmed directly into TCP/serial message strings to highlight status information, customize text, and trigger events. An event can be a single device parameter or commands such as dimming the lights, turning on the projector, and switching the audio. The control panels are adaptable, powerful, easy to set up and maintain, and come in a number of shapes and sizes to suit any installation.