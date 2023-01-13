On AVoX: Hall Technologies

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

Networked AVoIP is a good news/bad news scenario for most enterprises. The good news is that the majority of networks today support gigabit Ethernet traffic. This is still sufficient for most corporate data and for many AV applications.

In nearly all cases, the existing AV solutions can be configured to work with the IP network." — Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies

But now for some not-so-good news; as more AV applications migrate to the network, existing infrastructure will need to be modified or upgraded to support the increased load demands put on the network. In some cases, 10-gigabit network paths could be required. And almost universally, data traffic will need to be segmented on the network for security and management purposes.

In nearly all cases, the existing AV solutions can be configured to work with the IP network. This will involve adding some type of encoder and decoder to provide the bridge between AV and IP solutions, so tech managers should be investigating and testing these kinds of solutions. A robust solution should accommodate the network needs beyond the short-term and be scalable for the years ahead.

The simplest way to overcome limited resources is for AV and IT managers to leverage the manufacturer’s assistance. Most manufacturers have highly educated engineers and design staff, and some even have training and education programs to help with rollout, integration, training, and support functions. Your manufacturer will partner with you to create the best design for your system, taking into account both immediate and future needs, as well as your business objectives.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.