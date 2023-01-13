On AVoX: Hall Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

Networked AVoIP is a good news/bad news scenario for most enterprises. The good news is that the majority of networks today support gigabit Ethernet traffic. This is still sufficient for most corporate data and for many AV applications.

In nearly all cases, the existing AV solutions can be configured to work with the IP network." — Ken Eagle, vice president of Technology at Hall Technologies

But now for some not-so-good news; as more AV applications migrate to the network, existing infrastructure will need to be modified or upgraded to support the increased load demands put on the network. In some cases, 10-gigabit network paths could be required. And almost universally, data traffic will need to be segmented on the network for security and management purposes.

In nearly all cases, the existing AV solutions can be configured to work with the IP network. This will involve adding some type of encoder and decoder to provide the bridge between AV and IP solutions, so tech managers should be investigating and testing these kinds of solutions. A robust solution should accommodate the network needs beyond the short-term and be scalable for the years ahead.

The simplest way to overcome limited resources is for AV and IT managers to leverage the manufacturer’s assistance. Most manufacturers have highly educated engineers and design staff, and some even have training and education programs to help with rollout, integration, training, and support functions. Your manufacturer will partner with you to create the best design for your system, taking into account both immediate and future needs, as well as your business objectives.

