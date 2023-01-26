On AVoX: IHSE USA

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Dan Holland Marketing Manager at IHSE USA to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Dan Holland Marketing Manager at IHSE USA
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

These days organizations may need to be able to bridge multiple KVM matrices over existing IP networks that may be as near as the next room or as far as a corporate office across the world. 

As AV/IT managers look to make AV-over-IP upgrades, prioritize security alongside remote accessibility." — Dan Holland Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

When it comes to planning for the future of the network, the biggest barriers that can slow down productivity are security risks and the inability to easily access remote sources. As AV/IT managers look to make AV-over-IP upgrades, prioritize security alongside remote accessibility. That means the system will need to be flexible and ensure great performance for users but with the security requirements IT demands to protect from increasing cybersecurity risks. A high-performance system will allow users to connect to far-flung IP-based systems effortlessly, and to interact with them in real time with no delays or detectable artifacts—as if they were in the same room. An effective countermeasure to cybersecurity attacks is a system that separates the matrix from the IP network. This prevents direct access to data and maintains the integrity of the KVM system throughout the session. Together, organizations will have the best of both worlds—flexibility and security!

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.