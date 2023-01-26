On AVoX: IHSE USA

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Dan Holland Marketing Manager at IHSE USA (opens in new tab)

These days organizations may need to be able to bridge multiple KVM matrices over existing IP networks that may be as near as the next room or as far as a corporate office across the world.

As AV/IT managers look to make AV-over-IP upgrades, prioritize security alongside remote accessibility." — Dan Holland Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

When it comes to planning for the future of the network, the biggest barriers that can slow down productivity are security risks and the inability to easily access remote sources. As AV/IT managers look to make AV-over-IP upgrades, prioritize security alongside remote accessibility. That means the system will need to be flexible and ensure great performance for users but with the security requirements IT demands to protect from increasing cybersecurity risks. A high-performance system will allow users to connect to far-flung IP-based systems effortlessly, and to interact with them in real time with no delays or detectable artifacts—as if they were in the same room. An effective countermeasure to cybersecurity attacks is a system that separates the matrix from the IP network. This prevents direct access to data and maintains the integrity of the KVM system throughout the session. Together, organizations will have the best of both worlds—flexibility and security!

