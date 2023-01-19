On AVoX: Audinate

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Brad Price, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Audinate (opens in new tab)

AV networking technology offers flexibility, scalability, and ease of use, becoming the standard protocol for high-quality installations in almost all verticals. In the early stages, however, the adoption of networked AV was slowed by two challenges, the tendency for integrators to stick with familiar, legacy solutions, and the requirement for video signals, which carry more data and require a higher bandwidth in comparison to audio signals. That said, the AV industry has made massive progress in a short period of time to overcome these barriers.

The barriers to entry for networked video came down with the introduction of Dante AV." — Brad Price, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Audinate

For those who were reluctant to change, the pandemic showcased the downsides of relying on legacy audio products. For example, at-home recording studios became more important than ever, and adopted audio over IP as a logical step. An IP-driven approach allowed the capture of multi-track audio directly on computers with no need for additional conversions or adapters. This investment in network infrastructure is a safe way for customers and end users of AV systems to smartly future-proof installations. The barriers to entry for networked video came down with the introduction of Dante AV. Dante AV allows complete end-to-end IP workflows encompassing both audio and video, making content more accessible and useful while providing IT-level management and scalability. Dante’s multi-vendor approach delivers true interoperability with low latency and precision timing, even over 1G networks.

To plan for the future, AV and IT managers should look to software-based solutions. Key semiconductor component shortages have accelerated a shift towards the adoption of software solutions in audio and video products. The decreasing costs, increasing computational power, and improving flexibility of the software approach have enabled developers to deploy networking technology such as Dante into a plethora of next-generation AV products, opening up more opportunities for end users.

