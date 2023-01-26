On AVoX: Just Add Power

By Cindy Davis
As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power
AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power (opens in new tab)

We’re in unprecedented times: There’s an explosive demand for transmitting 4K signals over the network at a time when equipment and chip shortages are making it difficult to fully realize project goals. Traditionally, this would have been a barrier, but now it can be a great opportunity. In the past, for example, not being able to get your hands on exact equipment models might have meant being locked into a specific, extremely limited, and expensive AV matrix—or alternatively, a transmitter/receiver set that didn’t have all the right features.

Now, AV/IT managers can future-proof their AV-over-IP system with agile and modular components." — Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

Now, AV/IT managers can future-proof their AV-over-IP system with agile and modular components. Modularity delivers the capacity for growth and can benefit organizations in two ways: one, at the system level, where organizations can easily add more screens and sources of any resolution at unlimited scale by simply adding a receiver to a display and/or a transmitter to a source; and two, at the hardware level, with transmitter and receiver models that can be deployed to meet network system needs now but upgraded in the field for new features later. In either case, the project can go on without sacrificing features or throwing away money on hardware that will have to be ripped and replaced.

