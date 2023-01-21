On AVoX: VuWall

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall (opens in new tab)

While AV-over-IP is trending and will continue to do so, there are many hurdles to overcome for AV/IT managers to have full control of their visualization system, which can include any number and type of screens, sources, and formats.

The migration to IP isn’t necessarily a straight line." — Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall

First, the migration to IP isn’t necessarily a straight line. There may be devices that still need to be accessed but may not be network compatible. One reason for this might be as simple as not yet wanting to replace old but otherwise fully functioning equipment since upgrading AV sources to IP demands a large investment in time and hardware that can rarely be done all at once. Another reason is for security purposes. In either case, interoperability is key here.

By deploying solutions that are backward- and forward-compatible with installed assets and having the software to manage an entire visualization system, AV/IT managers can develop a seamless, productive, and intuitive workflow to oversee any part of the system. In this way, organizations can systematically make upgrades as their budget and requirements allow while still operating a cohesive ecosystem that accommodates traditional AV sources (HDMI set-top boxes and DVI signals from PCs, et cetera), any IT sources (web pages, cloud applications, VNC, and KPI dashboards), as well as the latest AV-over-IP equipment (IP cameras and encoders). With a modular, scalable, and interoperable system, AV/IT managers can be prepared for anything.

