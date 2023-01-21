On AVoX: VuWall

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall (opens in new tab)

While AV-over-IP is trending and will continue to do so, there are many hurdles to overcome for AV/IT managers to have full control of their visualization system, which can include any number and type of screens, sources, and formats. 

The migration to IP isn’t necessarily a straight line." — Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO of VuWall

First, the migration to IP isn’t necessarily a straight line. There may be devices that still need to be accessed but may not be network compatible. One reason for this might be as simple as not yet wanting to replace old but otherwise fully functioning equipment since upgrading AV sources to IP demands a large investment in time and hardware that can rarely be done all at once. Another reason is for security purposes. In either case, interoperability is key here.

By deploying solutions that are backward- and forward-compatible with installed assets and having the software to manage an entire visualization system, AV/IT managers can develop a seamless, productive, and intuitive workflow to oversee any part of the system. In this way, organizations can systematically make upgrades as their budget and requirements allow while still operating a cohesive ecosystem that accommodates traditional AV sources (HDMI set-top boxes and DVI signals from PCs, et cetera), any IT sources (web pages, cloud applications, VNC, and KPI dashboards), as well as the latest AV-over-IP equipment (IP cameras and encoders). With a modular, scalable, and interoperable system, AV/IT managers can be prepared for anything.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series on AVoX

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about the state of networked AV. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On AVoX, the Intro Article (opens in new tab)

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.