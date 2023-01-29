On AVoX: Atlona

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona (opens in new tab)

Network infrastructure is a key consideration when designing or deploying AV-over-IP systems. 1G systems offer solid performance and video quality, and can run on switches and cabling common in most modern networks. 10G systems typically do less compression and have lower latency, but compatible switches and infrastructure are more expensive and less common. AV/IT managers should carefully evaluate the video content they plan on supporting with the system.

AV-over-IP is also in a great position to support legacy equipment and can handle new devices as systems grow." — Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

1G systems will serve nicely for most business communications such as PowerPoint presentations, document sharing, and website navigation. For more fine-detail applications such as medical imaging, detailed CAD drawings, or complex spreadsheets, 10G may be more appropriate.

Much of the AV equipment installed in the last several years has HDMI connections, which are supported by virtually all AV-over-IP systems. Depending on their vintage, the gear may support a mix of 1080p and 4K resolutions, but both can be accommodated by scaling or smart EDID management. AV-over-IP is also in a great position to support legacy equipment and can handle new devices as systems grow.

While it is not realistic to build a system that is entirely future-proof, AV-over-IP comes close. Its scalable nature means that inputs and outputs can be added or moved as needs change. Many systems are also backward compatible. That means it is very likely that the equipment added in the future will work with existing components and support new standards.

