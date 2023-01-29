On AVoX: Atlona

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona (opens in new tab)

Network infrastructure is a key consideration when designing or deploying AV-over-IP systems. 1G systems offer solid performance and video quality, and can run on switches and cabling common in most modern networks. 10G systems typically do less compression and have lower latency, but compatible switches and infrastructure are more expensive and less common. AV/IT managers should carefully evaluate the video content they plan on supporting with the system. 

AV-over-IP is also in a great position to support legacy equipment and can handle new devices as systems grow." — Robert Bird, Product Marketing Manager at Atlona

1G systems will serve nicely for most business communications such as PowerPoint presentations, document sharing, and website navigation. For more fine-detail applications such as medical imaging, detailed CAD drawings, or complex spreadsheets, 10G may be more appropriate. 

Much of the AV equipment installed in the last several years has HDMI connections, which are supported by virtually all AV-over-IP systems. Depending on their vintage, the gear may support a mix of 1080p and 4K resolutions, but both can be accommodated by scaling or smart EDID management. AV-over-IP is also in a great position to support legacy equipment and can handle new devices as systems grow. 

While it is not realistic to build a system that is entirely future-proof, AV-over-IP comes close. Its scalable nature means that inputs and outputs can be added or moved as needs change. Many systems are also backward compatible. That means it is very likely that the equipment added in the future will work with existing components and support new standards.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series on AVoX

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about the state of networked AV. A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On AVoX, the Intro Article (opens in new tab)

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.