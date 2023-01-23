On AVoX: HDBaseT Alliance

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Tzahi Madgar, President at HDBaseT Alliance to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

Tzahi Madgar, President at HDBaseT Alliance
AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance (opens in new tab)

Aside from cost, bandwidth—or a lack thereof—is right up there as a primary barrier to entry for AV/IT managers working with networked AV and control. Even before the wider-spread adoption of hybrid learning and work-from-home arrangements, enterprise backbones were already heavily stressed. Now factor in a seemingly insatiable demand just for video conferencing and it’s easy to see how your network can quickly become maxed-out. 

More system designers recognize the need for hybrid AVoIP and HDBaseT installations." — Tzahi Madgar, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

With that in mind, being able to unburden your IP network by not using AVoIP when unnecessary can pay dividends for your installation as a whole. This can be accomplished by utilizing point-to-point technology such as HDBaseT in-room, where you get the highest quality of video and fully uncompressed 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 with zero latency locally, while at the same time keeping the devices on the network for management and control purposes and offloading the video payload from it. Another bonus of implementing an HDBaseT-enabled solution is its plug-and-play nature, which doesn’t require lengthy setup or costly ongoing service and maintenance, thus eliminating yet another familiar barrier that has long plagued AV/IT managers. Plus, as more system designers recognize the need for hybrid AVoIP and HDBaseT installations, new bridge solutions now in the market help remove yet another barrier of moving video payload on and off the IP network easy and seamlessly.

