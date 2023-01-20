On AVoX: Sony

As part of our AVT Thought Leaders Series on AVoX, we asked Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B at Sony Electronics to share his perspective on the state of networked AV.

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

As AV/IT managers plan for the future with limited resources and rigid infrastructures, both proper planning and establishing goals at the onset of a project help keep things on track from a timeline and budget perspective. AV/IT managers should also take advantage of the copious benefits available from manufacturers, such as integrated solutions, warranty programs, and bundles.  

Companies including Sony are providing more transparency to the community by providing important resources such as field-based sales support engineers, technical product documentation and key product specifications, building information modeling (BIM) content, CAD drawings, case studies and white papers, among others. These valuable resources provide a more accessible way to inform, plan, specify, and integrate a project. AV/IT managers should also consider flexible technologies that can accommodate various infrastructures and installation methods. Additionally, scalable technologies that can grow with the customer—through software and firmware updates to unlock new capabilities—allow users to get the most out of their technology without paying for unnecessary features. Selecting trusted, dependable manufacturers that provide compatibility among key partners is also critical to ensuring a seamless installation and longevity. 

