On AVoX: Shure

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Peter Herr, Director of Global Integrated Systems Marketing at Shure (opens in new tab)

The adoption of networked AV systems promises enhanced audio quality, more flexible signal routing, and the efficiency of using the organization’s existing network infrastructure. Together, these benefits make networked AV an attractive choice for corporate, education, and government organizations that need to deliver superior audio and video in a wide variety of room types and respond to changing configurations and needs.

AV system providers have rapidly enhanced the interoperability between AV components and the network switches that provide the platform for them to work." — Peter Herr, Director of Global Integrated Systems Marketing at Shure

But realizing the benefits of AVoIP requires organizations to have a firm grasp of their network’s topology and configuration. Especially at smaller and mid-size organizations, the time and expertise required to optimize the network to run AV alongside other enterprise applications efficiently and securely places an added burden on IT departments who are responsible for managing the network.

This creates a hurdle that may discourage some organizations from adopting networked AVoIP or prevent them from reaping the full benefit of it. The fundamental value of AVoIP should be attainable without extensive configuration of AV or networking components. In addition, these systems should be easy to deploy in both smaller and larger settings, and provide seamless interoperability that does not demand time-consuming trial and error. There’s no room for experimentation; networked AV needs to work right the first time.

Fortunately, AV system providers have rapidly enhanced the interoperability between AV components and the network switches that provide the platform for them to work. This has greatly simplified the installation and commissioning process, enabling system integrators and IT departments to make rooms conference-ready in less time, and with less effort.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series on AVoX

Check out what these industry thought leaders have to say about the state of networked AV.

On AVoX, the Intro

Aurora (opens in new tab)

Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

NETGEAR (opens in new tab)

(More will be posted in the coming days)