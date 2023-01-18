On AVoX: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insight into the current state of networked AV and control; what you see as barriers to entry; and what advice can you offer on how AV/IT managers can overcome limited resources or a lack of buy-in.

Thought Leader: Justin Kennington, President of the SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab)

AV over IP is a fast-growing market. The need for solutions that can support 10 Gbps and deliver true 4K is driving the adoption of IP-based solutions. The rapid innovation of IP-based solutions has disrupted the industry, with different approaches to AV over IP being introduced, leading to a mashup of IP-based solutions that do not deliver a unified solution. The IP mashup has caused immense barriers to entry due to the lack of interoperability. This will only become more complex and create even more significant disruption unless it’s addressed head-on.

Fortunately, the SDVoE Alliance continues to address today’s AV over IP discrepancies with a completely interoperable full-stack solution. The SDVoE Alliance is the only solution to provide an interoperable solution. Other platforms are either vendor-proprietary or fail to meet full-stack requirements, leading to future interoperability challenges.

Together, the SDVoE Alliance’s members provide over 700 solutions designed to integrate seamlessly and flexibly to provide system integrators, designers, consultants, and installers with a reliable, sustainable solution. SDVoE technology provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE’s off-the-shelf capabilities eliminate the need for manufacturers and users to patch together solutions from many pieces, and, as a result, eliminate traditional barriers to entry for professional AV applications.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series on AVoX

