Audionamix Hires Veteran Sales Manager Scott Esterson

Audionamix has added Scott Esterson to its team as sales manager, operating from the company’s Los Angeles-area office. Esterson brings extensive experience in the music, broadcast, and post-production markets to Audionamix, where he will be responsible for sales of the company’s software products, as well as speech/vocal separation services provided by Audionamix’s in-house team.

“I'm very pleased to join the Audionamix team,” said Esterson. “Over the last 13 years, Audionamix has developed incredible, forward-thinking solutions for separating vocals and dialogue from existing tracks as well as rebalancing composite track elements. The company is poised for its next stage of growth, and I'm happy to lead that effort.”

Scott Esterson

Esterson has vast experience with brands such as DTS, Lexicon, Genelec, Tascam, and Adam Audio. At Genelec and Adam Audio, he was the western sales manager in charge of working closely with dealers as well as music, broadcast, and post facilities. He was also responsible for many surround and immersive audio monitoring systems in the music, gaming, and post communities. At DTS, he worked closely with both DVD authoring manufacturers and authoring facilities throughout the world to encode DVDs with multichannel audio. At Tascam, he was responsible for outfitting major film lots and post facilities with Tascam Digital Film Dubbers.

“Scott is an experienced professional and we are happy to have him join our expanding team,” says Maciej Zeilinski, CEO of Audionamix.