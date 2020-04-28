Audio Brands to Present New Products at Virtual Sound Summit 2020

A group of audio manufacturers including Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, Audio Ltd., Ambient, dB Audio, DPA Microphones, K-Tek, Sonosax, and more will present the virtual Sound Summit 2020, a two-day virtual event featuring a number of new product announcements that would have taken place at the NAB 2020 show. Sound Summit 2020 will feature new product and technology presentations of interest to location sound and production professionals, chief engineers, news technicians, eng crews, camera operators, network executives, and other audio professionals in the field.

The first virtual event in the Sound Summit series, the 2020 event will be held on Thursday April 30 and Friday May 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST, and will present new products that would have originally premiered during the NAB 2020 show This event is part of the Sound Summit series of educational presentations for audio professionals to join together collaborate and discuss their techniques and tools for audio production.

“In past years we’ve done these events as live gatherings with DPA Microphones, Sound Devices, and handful of other manufacturers, in different cities,” said Karl Winkler, VP of marketing and sales for Lectrosonics. “This time, the virtual event makes the most sense and we’re grateful to Sound Devices for organizing it.”

Find more information and register for the Virtual Sound Summit 2020 here.