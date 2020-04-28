AES Opens Registration for AES Virtual Vienna Convention, June 2–5

As much of the world follows safe-at-home and social distancing guidelines and mandates, the Audio Engineering Society is bringing the AES Europe Convention directly to attendees. Originally scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, the AES Virtual Vienna Convention in now set for June 2–5, 2020 with an online format. The AES Virtual Vienna Convention is a front-row-seat to the AES event experience, utilizing live streaming, on-demand audio/video/multimedia presentations, interactive Q&A and forum dialogs to realize the personal connection and emotional feedback that is at the heart of AES live events. All Access registration for this first-of-its-kind AES live event is available for $50 for AES members ($175 for non-members), with additional discounts available for currently enrolled audio students.

(Image credit: Audio Engineering Society)

The AES Virtual Vienna Convention will explore a gamut of audio engineering science, application, and technology with presentations from some of the leading minds in the industry on studio recording, live sound, networked audio, broadcast and streaming, music production, post-production, game audio, spatial sound, audio for AR/VR/XR, product development, and more. The AES Virtual Vienna Convention is led by AES Convention co-chairs Piotr Majdak and Nadja Wallaszkovits; facilities co-chairs Thomas Gmeiner and Michael Mihocic; papers co-chairs Thomas Sporer and Areti Andreopoulou; workshops and tutorials co-chairs Matthias Frank, Ana Monte and Daniel Deboy; technical tours co-chairs Michael Iber and Andreas Büchele; student volunteers coordinator Katharina Pollack; and education chair Magdalena Piotrowska.

Further details on the AES Virtual Vienna Convention, which will include a multi-faceted schedule of presentations of papers, workshops, tutorials, posters, engineering briefs, virtual tech tours and other technical program content, along with live- and forum-based dialog with presenters, will be announced in the coming weeks. Registration is currently open here.