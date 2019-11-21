ATEN Technology Expands KVM-over-IP Extender Series

The What: ATEN Technology has announced several new additions to its KE Series of KVM over IP Extenders.

The What Else: The KE9950/KE9952 4K DisplayPort/HDMI KVM over IP Extenders route KVM, audio, USB, and serial signals at unlimited distances via Cat -5e/6 over a LAN or via an SFP fiber optic transceiver module over an optical Ethernet network.

They deliver video quality up to 4K at 30Hz, 4:4:4, compatible with HDCP, as well as lossless video compression quality with extremely low latency. They enable fast-switching, secured data transmission (with AES 128-bit encryption), and support both extender and matrix modes for multi-display installations and video wall applications.

The KE9952 features PoE functionality, so transmitters and receivers can receive power and communications over a single cable, eliminating the need for a power adapter. When integrated with ATEN’s KE Matrix Management Software (CCKM), the KE9952 supports more advanced features including boundless switching, “push” and “pull,” video wall, multi-display setups, profile scheduling, and switching and live array mode.

Designed for the air traffic control (ATC) industry, ATEN’s KE6910/KE6912 DVI-D Dual Link Single Display KVM-over-IP Extenders have exclusive features including 2Kx2K video resolution, with uninterrupted reliability and efficient monitoring and management for real time operation and decision-making.

They deliver video resolutions up to 2560x2048 at 50Hz, including resolutions of 2560x1600 at 60Hz and 2048x2048 at 60Hz. With Adaptive Fast Switching, they automatically fast switch between different Tx video resolutions on a Rx display within 0.3 seconds. “Push” and “pull” enables content to be shared instantly with one click, and the devices support power/network failover (two DC jacks for KE6910 and one DC jack + PoE for KE6912; one RJ45 and one SFP fiber for network failover).

With connection Redundancy, the devices automatically connect to another transmitter (Tx) after disconnection with the original Tx, ensuring constant access to servers. Both Support SFP fiber modules for up to 10km long-distance transmission, while the KE6912 features PoE functionality as well.

“The new KVM-over-IP Extenders allow ATEN’s innovative KVM-over-IP Matrix System to support the most popular video interfaces (DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI) to fulfill demands from most control room environments, while also providing advanced features and functionalities to meet the specific demands of 24/7 ATC environments,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager at ATEN Technology.

The Bottom Line: The solutions are engineered for use in the broadcasting industry in post-production and live events; control room environments such as air traffic control, 911 call centers, and utilities process control centers; network operation centers; surveillance and command control centers; data centers; testing labs; and other industries where matrix extending is required.