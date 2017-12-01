ATEN Launches 4K AV-over-IP Extender

- ATEN has introduced its first professional AV-over-IP solution, the VE8900/VE8950 Video over IP Extender. The ATEN VE8950 delivers visually lossless 4K at 30Hz (4:4:4) AV signals with low latency over long distances via a standard Gigabit network, while the VE8900 supports resolutions up to 1080p.
- The ATEN VE8900/8950 extends AV connections from simple point-to-point to complex multi-point to multi-point setups via LAN cable without distance limitations while offering multi-functionality in extender, splitter, matrix switch, and video wall applications. Digital signage installations can also mix-and-match the latest 4K displays and 1080p screens by virtue of the VE8900/VE8950’s built-in scaler, which automatically scales incoming video signals to match the maximum capability of the connected display device.
- Specifically designed to be simple to configure, the VE8900/VE8950 features top-panel pushbuttons and an ID display, allowing users to switch source inputs. Users can manage an AV-over-IP system by logging in to any receiver or transmitter from a built-in web-based GUI; no additional servers, control boxes, or software/drivers are needed.
- Users can also connect multiple displays through a single port to utilize every port of the network switch and maximize their value. It is expandable with no huge network switches and fewer cables needed.
- The extender delivers visually lossless, high-quality video up to 1080p at 60Hz (VE8900) or 4K at 30Hz 4:4:4 (VE8950). Embedded ATEN advanced video visually lossless compression technology maximizes video quality, while EDID Expert selects the optimum EDID settings for smooth power-up, high-quality display, and the best video resolution across different screens
- The ATEN VE8900/VE8950 is also embedded with a scaler to support various layouts of video walls with horizontal or vertical display orientation. Users can switch between layout profiles, preview output, and drag and drop video sources via the web GUI.
- “Digital signage is everywhere in our life and demand for over-IP control is rising accordingly to achieve the most efficient management,” said Kevin Chen, president of ATEN International. “As a solution provider with vast experience in both the AV and IT fields, we are excited to introduce the VE8900/VE8950 Video over IP Extender to the AV-over-IP market. The VE8900/VE8950 fulfills 1080p/4K high resolution demands while providing intuitive over-IP control and will help our partners build up their digital signage portfolio with a solution that makes networked AV easy.”
- Representing ATEN’s first foray into the AV-over-IP market, the VE8900/VE8950 Video over IP Extender is engineered for a wide range of environments, such as trade shows, airports, campuses, conference centers, and shopping centers.