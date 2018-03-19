Adder to Debut Dongle-Sized KVM Transmitter

The What: Adder Technology will unveil its new Zero-U, IP-based KVM transmitter—the ADDERLink INFINITY 100T (ALIF100T)—at NAB 2018, booth SL4227. Developed in response to customer demand, it is the world’s smallest high-performance KVM transmitter, according to the company, and requires absolutely no rack space.

The What Else: The ALIF100T USB-powered KVM transmitter is part of the ADDERLink Infinity solution. It can be retrofitted into existing infrastructure without the need for recabling, moving computers, or changing racking—reducing the overall cost of migrating from analog to digital. It can be plugged straight into the back of any computer like a dongle, taking up zero U if rack mounted and can hang from the back of the source. Highly scalable, it also enables broadcasters to grow their system over time without needing to accommodate new rack space.

The dongle’s small form factor also benefits remote broadcast trucks, which have even less space internally than larger data centers. Additionally, the ALIF100T allows broadcasters to link its remote units together to create a streamlined workspace from just one source.

“The industry is increasing demands on the control room, but isn’t building bigger rooms,” said Tim Conway, vice president, Adder Technology, Americas. “And in today’s broadcast server room, some customers attach a value upward of $3,000 per 1U of rack space. Our new ALIF100T is the answer. It entirely eliminates rackspace requirements, while providing significant cost savings.”

In addition, the ALIF100T uses only 2 watts of power, which ensures less heat is generated and less cooling is required, therefore lowering costs substantially. The device can also be powered directly from USB, meaning there is no need for power distribution units (PDUs), saving on further costs and negating the need for additional space.

The Bottom Line: The ALIF100T is designed for video and audio broadcast operations in premium, high-demand locations where space and cost cutting is needed, such as control rooms, command and control centers, and more.