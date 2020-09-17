Adder Announces New KVM Extenders

The What: Adder Technology has announced the ADDERLink XD600 series of point-to-point KVM extenders. The new models are designed for extending computer signals and taking real-time control of critical PCs and applications securely in remote or rarely accessed locations.

The What Else: The ADDERLink XD600 series (models XD614, XD641, and XD642) are designed to meet the needs of modern control rooms. With features such as single, dual, and quad-head connectivity; emulated USB, copper, and fiber support; MST functionality; visually lossless 4K60 video; and ultra-low latency, users can choose the right model to provide an "at the PC" experience based on their requirements.

“Over the years we have seen the KVM extender market become saturated with poor quality, mass market products which have made it difficult for many organizations to find a reliable and resilient solution to meet their needs," said Neil Hillier, senior vice president, global sales and marketing, Adder Technology. "We are incredibly excited to launch a purpose-built extender that combines the functionality of a high performance KVM matrix with the simplicity of a point-to-point KVM extender. A product range that will continue to deliver the right results, time and time again. Our extenders are trusted by thousands of organizations around the world to reliably connect millions of users with their critical PCs. The new models in the ADDERLink XD600 series will provide our customers with even more choice and flexibility to meet their needs now, and in the future.”

The Bottom Line: The ADDERLink XD614 KVM Extender utilizes inbuilt DisplayPort MST technology and HD resolution support to deliver maximum flexibility and control. The ADDERLink XD641 KVM Extender features a single-head KVM extender designed to deliver 4K/60 KVM extension over a copper or fiber link. The ADDERLink XD642 KVM Extender is a dual-head 4K/60 KVM extender with emulated full and hi-speed USB2.0 and support for multiple audio types.