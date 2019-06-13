InfoComm 2019 Show Daily—Day 2

Featured Articles

Enhanced Programs Greet AV Pros as InfoComm 2019 Opens

By Megan A. Dutta

InfoComm opened yesterday with AVIXA’s Board of Directors cutting a ribbon to welcome attendees to the 2019 show.

Turning Heads with Projection Mapping

By SCN Staff

If you have ventured down toward The Park at InfoComm 2019, you must have met Sviatovid, the projection sculpture from master projection designer Bart Kresa and his company, BARTKRESA.

Digital Signage on Display

By Sydney Braat

The AV industry’s latest technology and best educators are co-habitating at InfoComm’s Digital Signage Pavilion.

Touring the Audio Demo Rooms: A Proper AV Experience

By Clive Young

The exhibit floor at InfoComm is packed with new products, but there’s some audio gear you just can’t check out properly without either getting loud, such as with P.A.s, or needing quiet, like when you’re learning about intricate new technologies. Luckily, that’s what the nearly two dozen audio demo rooms just off the exhibit floor are for.

Here to Stay: AVIXA Focuses on Hospitality Industry at InfoComm 2019

By Matt Pruznick

To deliver on its core mission of helping to grow the industry, AVIXA is always on the lookout for ways it can bring AV technology in front of decision makers in booming markets.

