Here to Stay: AVIXA Focuses on Hospitality Industry at InfoComm 2019

“Our mission is to bring these two worlds together to create better solutions and more opportunities,” says Brad Grimes, senior director of communications at AVIXA. “We go [to the hospitality industry] with a message that AV can be a strategic technology asset. It’s not just like email, it’s not your average technology; it’s an experiential technology that can result in a lot of great outcomes. And we’re meeting lots of people who get it, and more and more of them are coming to our show to meet our members.”

One of those rapidly expanding sectors is the hospitality industry, and AVIXA has crafted the Hospitality Executive Experience program for InfoComm 2019 to help make the most of opportunities in this ripe market.

(From left) David Schwartz, Essential Communications; Anida Gurlit, Mood Media; and Nadine Zgonc, PlayNetwork speak at the Hospitality Executive Experience program at InfoComm 2019.

“If the people who are making decisions on where to spend money in their enterprise are aware of the value and return they can get by investing in AV, they’ll invest more in AV,” says David Labuskes, CEO at AVIXA. “And one of the markets we’ve been working with respect to that is the hospitality market. [We’ve been] sharing with them ways that they can differentiate their brand; ways that they can enhance the guest experience. Bringing them to our show and allowing them to experience the broad palette of solutions that are available to them is a natural progression of that strategy.”

The Hospitality Executive Experience is designed to do just that, with events and education sessions from Tuesday through Thursday at the show. Covering technology areas ranging from digital wayfinding and kiosks to environmental controls and lighting, to AR and VR, the program aims to help the AV industry capitalize on a market vertical that AVIXA expects to grow nine percent per year through 2023.