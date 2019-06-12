Enhanced Programs Greet AV Pros as InfoComm 2019 Opens

After spending the last several days in exciting educational sessions like the CTS Prep course, TIDE and Emerging Trends Day, attendees were eager to walk the show floor and discover the latest pro AV innovations.

This year’s event has a focus on various market sectors—like retail and hospitality—that are predicted to become even more lucrative for the pro AV field, according to AVIXA’s various Market Opportunity Analysis Reports (MOAR). In these markets, particularly hospitality, pro AV will benefit from “the shift from ‘basics’ to ‘beyond,’” says AVIXA.

Cutting the ribbon on InfoComm 2019 were Dave Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA (left), and the AVIXA Board Officers, (l-r) Jon Sidwick, Julian Phillips, Joe Pham and Jeff Day.

In addition to those sectors, InfoComm 2019 will also feature traditional markets such as corporate and education. As always, exhibitors will have products for every segment and AVIXA has educational sessions on everything from “Storytelling with Sounds for Attractions” to “Designing Conference and Collaboration Spaces.”

“We started the show on Saturday with new and different course offerings followed by TIDE and Emerging Trends Day,” says Rochelle Richardson, AVIXA senior vice president of expositions and events. “We’re also offering new tech tours, along with the tradeshow, which began yesterday.”

Most importantly, perhaps, the show floor will be filled with the heart of the industry.

“One of the aspects that is most exciting to me every year is the number of new attendees that we have at the show,” says David Labuskes, CTS, CEO of AVIXA. “One of the greatest assets of an experience is the people that you meet and the relationships that you build.”