Touring the Audio Demo Rooms: A Proper AV Experience

“Unlike most trade show booths that have static displays of a company’s products or technologies, demo rooms provide exhibitors an opportunity to have attendees not only see new products, but also get a practical demonstration and learn how they work,” states Kyle Sullivan, manager, global marketing communications, for Bose Professional. “The demo could also show an application of a new product that is the perfect solution for the attendee or their client. Additionally, a demo room provides the opportunity to create a memorable experience that can separate a company from others at the trade show, giving visitors a demo experience they will remember long after the trade show is over.”

Vue Audiotechnik, in W221A, is presenting its Reimagine Loudspeakers concept, debuting new models for InfoComm that evolve its e-Class family with Dante integration, QSC Q-Sys integration options across the line, and Dante-enabled IP audio distribution with a POE enabled version of the e-351 “Nano” speaker and high-power local amplification for networked audio in the es-269V with built-in VUEDrive.

Renkus-Heinz (W221BC) is using its demo room to show off its IC-Live X series, consisting of two freely combinable, steerable-array modules, the ICL-X and ICL-XL, and two matching subwoofers, the ICL-XS and the ICL-X-118S. New for the Series is the Acoustic Source Multiplier waveguide, which allows the HF section to be coaxially mounted in front of the LF section.

In W221DE, L-Acoustics is discussing many of its offerings, from its new ARCS family to its L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology. Speaking of which, L-Acoustics is doing a live demo of LMG’s new L-ISA mix room offsite at the Coil Learning Center; registration is required so RSVP at LMG.net.

Over at W222A, Danley Sound Labs is introducing the J7-95 Jericho Horn, which has the smallest footprint in the series: only 3 feet tall and 265 pounds. It merges the output of 12 of the 18 drivers through the fifth-generation combiner to deliver “near-perfect magnitude and phase response,” according to the company. Also, Danley’s debuting its new Studio One studio monitors, marking its first move into the studio monitor space, and showing its FLX12 Utility speakers.

There’s a lot to see in Dynacord and Electro-Voice’s demo room (W222B), as they are presenting a slew of products that ultimately can be combined for a full system. On hand is the new XLAi installation-dedicated addition to EV’s flagship X-Line advance line array family; the new 12-inch and 15-inch passive/biamp coaxial MFX multifunction monitors; new pendant, low-profile and 6-inch ceiling EVID speaker models; EV’s new PREVIEW software app for configuring and optimizing EV line arrays; and Dynacord’s SONICUE software for quick setup, tuning and operation.

Inside W224A, you’ll find Crest Audio presenting its Tactus digital mixing system, Versarray Pro powered ribbon line array, Versarray MKIII passive ribbon line array, Elements line of IP56/marine-grade weatherproof loudspeakers and the RBN-powered ribbon loudspeaker system.

QSC will show its AcousticDesign Series of loudspeakers in W224B, while also debuting the AD-S402T, which consists of four weather-treaded 2.5-inch transducers and is capable of 70V/100V or 8-ohm bypass loads.

Behind the doors of W224C, Martin Audio is presenting live demos of its new WPS line array and other models in the Wavefront Precision line array series, as well as items from its CDD Coaxiel Differential Dispersion series, Adorn loudspeaker line and its iKON and Via offerings.

Yamaha Corporation of America is using W224D to demo items from both its Unified Communications and Commercial Audio divisions, highlighting the newest additions and enhancements to its commercial, installation and live performance audio lines, including mixing consoles, speakers, amplifiers and the latest versions of ProVisionaire software.

Next door at Community Professional Loudspeakers in W224E, the big focus is the new L Series Beamforming Venue Horn; catch a demo at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

If you step into AtlasIED’s demo room in W224F, look for their SHS (Strategically Hidden Loudspeaker), which is able to blend into a ceiling with compromising the architectural aesthetic. They sport a patented waveguide with user-selectable adaptive dispersion lenses. Also on hand are the company’s Z Series and IPX Series IP endpoints.