Platinum Tools to Give Away Termination & Test Kits During 2019 InfoComm

Platinum Tools will give away three new EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination & Test Kits during InfoComm 2019, held in Orlando, FL from June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center, booth #1761.

Potential winners only need to come by the Platinum Tools booth during the show and get scanned in order to gain entry to the daily giveaway. One winner will be awarded each day of the show.

A $225 value, The winner of Residential Systems “Best of Show” CEDIA 2016 award and the 2017 BICSI Winter Conference Winner for Connectors and Connectorization, the ezEX-RJ45 Termination System with the new EXO Crimp Frame is now shipping.

The ezEX-RJ45 Termination & Test Kit (p/n 90148) giveaway includes:

EXO crimp frame with EXO-EX die

5-Inch electricians scissors

Cat5e/6 cable jacket stripper

New ezEX38 connectors for Cat5e & small Cat6

ezEX44 & ezEX48 connectors

TP500 LANSeeker cable tester

Hanging pouch

“This is the ideal, complete kit,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “Tester, crimper, scissors, stripper, and connectors, all in a handy hanging pouch. Every professional should have this on hand during every call.”

The new patented EXO Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The tool design allows for future upgrades by purchasing a new die. The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation. This patented new termination system couples two concurrently developed and matched solutions for terminating larger cables.

“In today’s networks, twisted pair cables are demanding more speed and bandwidth,” said Phillips. “To help meet these requirements, Cat5e/6/6A cables have increased in size. Both the outer diameter of the cable and the insulation diameter of the conductors are larger and vary by manufacturer, making cable and connector compatibility a challenge. Platinum Tools new patented ezEX-RJ45 Termination System is the solution…providing greater cable to connector compatibility to meet higher performance demands.”

LANSeeker is a fast, rugged cable tester and tone generator in one unit, displaying cable test results using LED indicators on the main and the self-stored remote unit. An easy-to-use professional grade tool, the LANSeeker is ideal for installation and troubleshooting of twisted pair security and datacom cables, supporting both unshielded or shielded twisted pair, making it a must have for residential and commercial cable installers.