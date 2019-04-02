AVIXA Foundation to Host 5K Walk/Run at InfoComm 2019

The AVIXA Foundation will host its first-ever 5K Walk/Run at InfoComm 2019 on Fri., June 14 in Orlando, FL. Proceeds from the 5K will go toward fulfilling the AVIXA Foundation's mission of attracting and developing students for careers in AV.

The AVIXA Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization focused on cultivating a growing workforce on behalf of AVIXA. A new strategic plan developed by the AVIXA Foundation board focuses on communicating the career opportunities available in the AV industry, providing students with training to enable them to get their first job, and then connecting them with jobs in the AV industry.

"InfoComm is such a great time every year. The AV community assembles for a week of exploring new technologies and solutions, learning from each other, and celebrating how AV impacts our lives," said Heidi A. Voorhees, chief operating officer, AVIXA, and executive director of the AVIXA Foundation. "We're excited to bring another fun, social experience to the week's lineup: our first 5K Walk/Run. Participants will not only get their strides in, they'll support the Foundation's new and focused efforts to develop future AV professionals."

To learn more about the AVIXA Foundation 5K Walk/Run at InfoComm 2019 or to register, visit infocommshow.org/5K.