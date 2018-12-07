Nureva to showcase expanded solutions and new functionality at ISE 2019

Nureva is participating in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) at the RAI Amsterdam from Feb. 5-8, 2019. The company will showcase new features and security enhancements in Span Workspace that are designed to support organization-wide transformation of collaborative processes. Nureva will also offer live demonstrations of its HDL300 audio conferencing systems running on multiple platforms. This is Nureva’s fourth consecutive year as an exhibitor at ISE, and its new exhibit space in the UCC Hall (stand 11-B180) is its largest.

The company’s global customer base has grown over the past year, and customer feedback continues to guide Nureva’s investment in product enhancements that deliver tangible business value. Part of this value is derived from interoperability with other products and technologies, and the company will share its plans for expanding its ecosystem to deliver the integrated experience that customers demand. Another area of growth has been with Nureva’s global channel, and the company will be actively recruiting distributors and resellers in select countries at ISE.

Press attending ISE 2019 can receive a full demonstration of Nureva’s products during two special press events on Nureva’s stand 11-B180. Press briefings can also be scheduled anytime outside the noted days and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 1:00 p.m.

“We are delighted to be back at ISE with a larger presence and our expanded solutions for collaborative spaces,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The company has experienced significant growth over the past 12 months, and we’re excited to share the highlights with the global community of AV professionals and systems integrators.”