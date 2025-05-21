InfoComm 2025 Impulses: Mersive Technologies Talks AI and Interoperability

InfoComm 2025 is coming. Before the Orange County Convention Center opens its doors this June 7-13 in Orlando, we asked several InfoComm 2025 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.
Today, see what Theresa Benson, VP of marketing and product management, Mersive Technologies, has to say about AI and interoperability.
SCN: What is your company’s main focus at InfoComm this year?
Theresa Benson: This year at InfoComm, Mersive is spotlighting the Mersive Collaboration Suite—our scalable, cloud-connected platform that redefines how teams connect across spaces. We’re focused on showing how organizations can achieve secure, seamless collaboration with less complexity and more flexibility—whether they're deploying in a single huddle room or across an entire campus.
SCN: What buzzwords do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2025?
TB: Expect to hear a lot about "interoperability," "AI-driven X," and "flexible." But we know the real value lies behind the buzz—solutions that are intuitive to use, easy to manage, and built to evolve with customer needs.
SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?
TB: InfoComm brings together the boldest thinkers in AV, and it reminds us why we do what we do: To simplify complexity, inspire better teamwork, and create spaces where people actually want to meet.
SCN: What makes the Mersive Collaboration Suite unique in the collaboration space?
TB: The Mersive Collaboration Suite is built for the way organizations actually collaborate today. Whether it’s a BYOD meeting, a hybrid call, or an enterprise-wide deployment, it delivers secure, multi-user sharing and centralized management across every space—bringing flexibility, not friction, to your AV strategy.