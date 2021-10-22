LynTec on What to Expect at InfoComm

We’re very excited to be at InfoComm with all our customers and industry partners. LynTec has been very fortunate regarding the pandemic, due mostly to the fact that all the main components we require to manufacture products are made in North America—either in the United States or Mexico. We've even been able to launch some exciting new hardware offerings this year, including our Lighting Control Panel (LCP) Series and Narrow Profile Panelboards—both of which we have on display at InfoComm 2021.

The LCP Series is tailored for lighting applications. Built on the same platform as the patented RPC Power Control Series, the LCP Series includes the lighting control features those projects require and increased installation flexibility.

The Narrow Profile Panelboards are the only power solution of their kind to maximize space efficiency while providing comprehensive power control to audio, video, and lighting installations. It's so thin it can be mounted inside a 10-inch structural support column in the building or on the rigging. The panel is not only narrow, with less than half the width of a standard panel, but it also packs in performance, holding either 30 or 42 controllable circuit breakers.

(Image credit: LynTec) LynTec’s president, Mark Bishop shares what to expect from the company during InfoComm 2021.

Our roadmap for the next six to nine months has been affected by the pandemic, in that the offerings will be primarily software-driven, focusing on firmware updates that will drive new feature sets.

We’ve made that shift to manage the shortages we’re seeing on the horizon for Q4 of 2021 into Q2 of 2022, especially in the chip and component markets. For instance, something as commonplace as diodes are being hoarded to the point where they are becoming a rare commodity. Ultimately, that's what we're working to manage and prepare for as we lead up to and beyond InfoComm.

InfoComm booth - 4034

