LynTec Issues Q-SYS Control Plug-in

The What: LynTec is issuing the new QSC Q-SYS Platform control plug-in for LynTec web-enabled control solutions, including the patented RPC controllable AVL circuit breaker panel, RPCR AV and lighting control relay panel, XPC and NPAC rack-mounted circuit control solutions, as well as the new LCP lighting control panelboard and Narrow Profile panelboards. With this plugin, all the capabilities and options that are available within LynTec's browser-based GUI can be controlled through Q-SYS.

The What Else: As an open, IT-friendly platform, Q-SYS offers a simpler means of integrating LynTec's panels into the network infrastructure of enterprise, large venue, education, and entertainment facilities. Providing full power control, the plug-in allows integrators to easily setup and manage group, zone, and circuit-level options that are available within LynTec's web-enabled GUI, including on/off control, emergency override and brownout capabilities, sequencing, and more. As a result, operators can manage and control their LynTec panels alongside other AV devices and components from one system.

The Bottom Line: The QSC Q-SYS Platform control plug-in offers all the value and capabilities LynTec's web-enabled AVL power control products while further simplifying setup and streamlining management for operators, tech manager, and IT professionals who already rely on Q-SYS.