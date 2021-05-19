LynTec Updates Android App for RPC Family

The What: LynTec is releasing its newly updated Android app. The app offers more control features and capabilities that allow users to remotely control and monitor LynTec's family of networkable Remote Power Controller (RPC) and RPCR electrical panels with no licenses or fees, including the new Lighting Control Panel (LCP) Series and Narrow Profile Panelboards (NPP).

The What Else: Features include monitoring and controlling zones; view all breakers for a given zone; monitor brownouts and EQ conditions; control panels with All Breakers On, All Breakers Off and Hurry-Off options; ability to save multiple server configurations.App operation requires the LynTec panel be connected to a router. It works over Wi-Fi, Edge or 3G network from the convenience of Android devices installed with OS version 5.1 and up.

The Bottom Line: With LynTec's new Android app, users can remotely control and monitor their AVL systems with ease. It allows facility managers and operators to control AC power control for AV systems, audio sound system sequencing, commercial lighting, DMX lighting, intelligent lighting, energy management systems and home automation.