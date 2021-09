Clint Hoffman, President of Kramer North America is confident that AVIXA has taken the necessary precautions for a safe InfoComm in Orlando in October.

Tim Albright of AV Network partner AVNation interviews Clint Hoffman, President of Kramer North America about the company’s presence at InfoComm 2021. Hoffman is confident that AVIXA has taken the necessary precautions for a safe show in Orlando in October.

“We have a whole new roadmap,” Hoffman said. "We're on a path to some very special things, and we'd like to talk to our valued partners, and consultants about it."

For the complete interview, check out the video below.