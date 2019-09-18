Grandmaster Flash to Give AES New York Opening-Day Keynote Address

In the tradition of bringing the best in audio industry pioneers and luminaries to an international forum of AES Convention attendees, the Audio Engineering Society has announced that music icon and innovator Grandmaster Flash will give the opening-day keynote address, “Evolution of the Beat,” at the AES New York Convention on Oct. 16 at 12:00 p.m.

Grandmaster Flash is inarguably one of hip-hop’s original innovators. Emerging in the 1970s from the South Bronx in the earliest days of the genre, he manipulated music by placing his fingers on the vinyl, perfecting beat looping, and discovering many of the seminal beats still commonly sampled today. His influence on how music is created has been profound, and it’s no surprise that the New York Times calls him hip-hop’s first virtuoso.

“Hip-hop is unique – an art form that seized upon existing technology and warped its use into a new art form,” says multiple-Grammy-winning producer, engineer, artist and educator Prince Charles Alexander, who will introduce Grandmaster Flash to the AES opening ceremony crowd. “This new genre drove technological innovation, enabling further musical creativity and driving more innovation in a cycle that continues today. AES is delighted that Grandmaster Flash, a pioneer and pacesetter in the hip-hop community, is bringing his unique perspectives to the AES New York opening ceremonies.”

