Audio Builders Workshop Returns to AES New York Offering Hands-On DIY Product Design

For a growing number of audio engineers, musicians, and enthusiasts, having an intimate knowledge of their gear and of possible tweaks and modifications has become a major asset to creating and obtaining extraordinary sounds. The Audio Builders Workshop Track at the 147th AES International Professional Audio Convention, October 16–19 at New York City’s Javits Center, is set to offer attendees an expanded array of opportunities to learn about hardware construction and modification, and even to try their hand at DIY projects sure to inspire and lead them to their next build.

Session topics will include reviving esoteric gear, powering up custom builds, scaling DIY ideas into a business, and teaching DIY skills in the classroom. Additional hands-on demonstrations with kit makers and expert builders will take place all day during the Convention’s exhibition (October 16–18). DIY activities will conclude with a hands-on build clinic on Saturday, October 19 in the Javits South Concourse, open to all registered attendees.

“For this year’s Audio Builders Workshop sessions we will be hands-on with soldering and other crucial skills, and once again, Mouser Electronics has made a generous donation that lets us bring tools and parts to teach attendees more about electronics and DIY pro audio,” said Audio Builders Workshop track co-chair Owen Curtin.

“I’m thrilled about this groundswell of support and interest in DIY that came into its own last year with the launch of the Audio Builders Workshop Track at AES,” said track co-chair Chris Kincaid. “As an educator, I’m particularly excited to share our panel on DIY projects that teachers can use in the classroom.”

Technical program sessions, open to those with All Access registration, span all four days of the convention, beginning with “Classroom DIY Projects” and “Custom Consoles / Power and Grounding” on Wednesday. The presentations “Project to Product” and “Reviving Classic and Esoteric Tech” will follow on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Saturday will bring together attendees together for the “DIY Build Clinic: Starting Your Next Build Today with Audio Builders Workshop,” a three-hour session open to attendees of all experience levels, from which participants will leave with a working audio tool (pre-registration and a purchase of the kit required).

Noted presenters at previous DIY events are signed on for AES New York. “You’ll want to stop by because I’ll be giving soldering lessons,” said AES fellow and president of Digital Domain Mastering, Bob Katz. Founder of DIY.RE, Peterson Goodwin, who will be part of the Saturday DIY Build Clinic, promises that the workshops will “show people first-hand that, ‘Yes, you can build and repair your own audio gear.’"

Microphone-Parts.com founder Matthew McGlynn noted that he is looking forward to meeting the builders during AES New York 2019 to “help them launch their DIY audio efforts.” Freelance instrument designer Mike Buffington, who said he’s been fortunate to work on “some incredible projects” for Wally Debecker of Gotye, restoring and replicating rare electronic instruments, is eager to “share some of what I have learned with the AES community” through his participation in the Audio Builders Workshop Track.

Advance Registration prices and options are still available for the AES New York 2019 Pro Audio Convention, with AES Members and students saving significantly on All Access badges. Free Exhibits-Plus registration is also available when using code “AES19NOW” at checkout.