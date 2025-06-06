San Francisco Nightclub Modernizes Aural Experience with d&b audiotechnik

San Francisco's 1015 Folsom nightclub opened more than 35 years ago and has been a hub for live music ever since. In keeping up with the times, it was time for significant modernization including upgrading the decades old sound system. The venue tapped Michael Lacina of JK Sound, a long-time audio provider for the club, who collaborated with fellow integrator, Don Lynch of Commercial Audio Video Solutions (CAVS), who together, deployed a d&b audiotechnik system featuring install variant A-Series ALi60 augmented arrays paired with V-Series Vi-GSUB subwoofers.

“1015 Folsom is one of the longest running, continuously operating dance clubs in the U.S., and the story of this install goes back even further,” said Lacina. “I met Ira Sandler, 1015 Folsom’s owner in 1983 when he contacted me to provide sound for a party at the Art Institute of San Francisco featuring Romeo Void. Ira loved our sound system, and Ira’s dance parties kept growing, as did our sound reinforcement capabilities, so we kept working together. Ira eventually wanted a permanent home for his events and bought Das Klub, which he renamed to 1015 Folsom in 1989. At that time, we replaced the club’s sound system and have had a hand in almost every sound system in the club ever since.”

"The principal objectives of 1015 Folsom was to overhaul the audio experience for clubgoers with contemporary, efficient loudspeakers and amplification, and a rider-friendly system that meets touring artists expectations,” commented Lynch. “Since the last system was installed, there’s been significant residential development around the venue, and the new system needed to minimize noise escaping from the club. A d&b A-Series system with single-channel cardioid V-Series subwoofers was the logical choice, as it offered the desired SPLs and coverage needed, plus it provided tight pattern control to reduce the impact on the neighborhood…all while remaining cost-effective.”

In the main room, the installed sound system is comprised of four corner-mounted A-Series arrays, flown as three-per side, horizontal clusters. These are complemented by eight Vi-GSUB subwoofers positioned under the stage. Eight xS-Series 10S-D loudspeakers were strategically placed in the mezzanine and bar areas to ensure consistent coverage throughout the venue. On stage and DJ booth monitoring is provided through up to four M4 stage monitors positioned over Vi-GSUB subwoofers that can be configured as needed. The entire system is efficiently powered with five 40D and one 10D amplifiers. The system's overall design allows for flexibility, accommodating potential reconfigurations of the room orientation and it is d&b Soundscape-ready, allowing for future auditory enhancements.

"We dedicated considerable effort to managing sound propagation, relying heavily on the cardioid behavior of the V-SUBs and the directional characteristics of the horizontal A-Series arrays to minimize noise spill beyond the venue's boundaries and between its various spaces," Lynch explained.

The 1015 Folsom installation was also notable for having a minimal impact on the venue’s schedule. "Don Lynch and I engaged in a cooperative effort, leveraging our collective expertise to implement a system design that would fulfill the venue's requirements and could be installed in record time,” commented Lacina.

"The efficiency of the d&b hardware with its integrated rigging and superb documentation, significantly streamlined deployment," Lynch added. "The entire main room installation was started by a team of four on Monday and completed on Thursday, allowing the venue to reopen that evening as scheduled to everyone’s delight."

Since the installation, numerous EDM, house, and hip-hop artists have performed at the venue including Polo & Pan, Curren$y, Peaches, Tokimonsta, DJ Shadow, Nina Kraviz, and Azealia Banks, among others. The results of the d&b audiotechnik system have been overwhelmingly positive. Marcus Garcia, Production Manager at 1015 Folsom, stated, "The feedback from the performers about our new d&b system has been exceptional with frequent mentions of its clarity and power.” Lynch adds, “Possibly more telling is the reaction from touring engineers who come through the venue and ask about the specifications. I view the recognition and acceptance of d&b audiotechnik systems within the live sound community as a significant advantage for 1015 Folsom. Their new sound system offers wide rider acceptance with no artist refusing to play through it.”

"The implementation of our new d&b audiotechnik system has transformed our venue, making it significantly easier to produce high-quality shows,” Cassidy Garcia, assistant production manager at 1015 Folsom, concluded.