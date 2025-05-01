L-Acoustics Brings New Sound to One of LA’s Oldest Production Spaces

The Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, which has hosted awards galas, concert recordings, and film shoots over the past century, is set to celebrate 100 years in 2026. To usher in its next century, the historic landmark venue has enhanced the audience experience with a new L-Acoustics professional sound system designed and supplied by 3G Productions.

This L-Acoustics installation at the Shrine joins a growing network of premium sound systems across AEG’s concert venues nationwide. This strategic standardization across properties reflects AEG’s commitment to enhanced sound quality and technical rider compliance throughout their diverse portfolio of performance spaces.

“The Shrine’s top requirements of a new PA were that it deliver both impeccable sound and exceptional coverage,” explained Jerrod Cring, director of AVLI at 3G Productions in Las Vegas. “Also important was versatility and being able to use the system in all the different configurations that they have in the Expo Hall and the Auditorium. Based on those things, the L-Acoustics system was a perfect fit for them and is performing incredibly well.”

The sibling venues, located just southwest of downtown Los Angeles next to the University of Southern California, have been managed by Goldenvoice, a division of Los Angeles-based global sports and music entertainment presenter AEG, since 2013.

The system, meticulously crafted for the 54,000-square-foot Expo Hall with a capacity for 5,000 attendees, was engineered using L-Acoustics Soundvision 3D audio prediction software. Designed with versatility in mind, the system was delivered as a fully portable setup—housed in touring-grade carts and cases—allowing for seamless storage when not in use and effortless relocation to the 6,300-seat Auditorium as needed. “The Expo Hall has hosted everything from a four-day LCD Soundsystem residency to Charli XCX, The SAG Awards, and high profile corporate functions,” Cring noted, highlighting the system’s adaptability across diverse programming.

For the Expo Hall, 3G Productions designed an L-Acoustics system featuring two main hangs of 12 K2 per side, each with three Kara II for down-fill. “We designed the system with portability and flexibility in mind,” he explained. “The two K2 arrays are hung from motors, just like they would be on a touring show. The motorized rigging allows them to be lowered, secured on carts, and relocated with the same efficiency as a touring production.” The same philosophy extends to the KS28 subs, all of which are equipped with dedicated dollies for mobility. The 15 subs are typically arranged in five clusters of three in a cardioid configuration, with each subwoofer cluster topped by a single Kara II for front-fill. A pair of A15 Focus on either side of the stage provides out-fill under the venue’s deep balcony.

“On the upper balcony, we provided two rolling chariots with two KS21 subs and an A15 Focus each,” he continues. These versatile units can be seamlessly repositioned as stage side-fills or deployed for outdoor festivals across the Shrine’s grounds—their integrated mobility making them instantly performance-ready.” Halfway back in the Expo Hall, two hangs of six Kara II each provide delay coverage: “These arrays, suspended from motors and supported by bespoke carts, ensure consistent audio quality throughout the entire space.”

As with a regular touring rig, power is supplied via LA-RAK II units loaded with LA12X amplified controllers. A P1 processor in a drive rack at FOH runs the system, with everything networked over Milan-AVB. “At the same time, we also supplied a DiGiCo Quantum225 as a house mixing console. While our rental division can provide any artist-specific console requirements, this installation offers venues a high-performance mixing solution that is ready for immediate deployment during events requiring streamlined technical specifications.” Cring said.

The Shrine, a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a global entertainment landmark since 1926. This iconic venue has hosted major televised events, including the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and Emmy Awards, as well as memorable concerts by Ray Charles, the Grateful Dead, and Genesis. Film productions, including King Kong (1933) and A Star Is Born (1954 and 2018), utilized the Auditorium’s stage—North America’s largest proscenium, capable of accommodating 1,200 people.

The L-Acoustics system offers full reconfigurability for Shrine Auditorium shows. “We provided Kara II down-bumpers to extend the K2 arrays for front seat coverage,” Cring elaborates. “Components from the Expo Hall delays can be repurposed as a center-fill of five Kara II.” The Auditorium setup requires fewer subs to maintain clear sightlines. The remaining speaker enclosures can be used for lip-fill and in-fill across the wide stage.

3G Productions’ roots as a traditional production company have organically evolved into integration expertise,” Cring observed. “Clients seek our integration services because of our deep production knowledge. Our unique position at the intersection of production and integration creates distinctive value – a specialized approach where L-Acoustics has proven to be an ideal partner for both divisions.”