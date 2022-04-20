Entry Deadline is Fast-approaching for Best in Market & Best of Show at ISE Awards

The Best in Market 2022 and Best of Show at ISE 2022 awards programs are live and kicking, with ISE exhibitors and those unable to exhibit this time around submitting their entries as they bid for recognition in both awards. The revised entry deadline of 27 April is fast approaching and companies are being encouraged to enter now to avoid the last minute deluge.

All entries submitted for the original program in February are still valid for both awards, while any nominations that have been started will also still be saved on the awards site so companies can complete their entries.

The Best in Market 2022 and Best of Show at ISE 2022 awards provide an opportunity for manufacturers to nominate and celebrate their outstanding AV products and solutions. Nominations for both awards remain open with entry available here.

(Image credit: Future)

The Best in Market ‘22 awards, successfully launched last year, recognize the most innovative technology from across the AV marketplace to have deployed in the last 12 months. The program is open to all manufacturers of professional AV products and solutions regardless of their exhibitor/non-exhibitor status at this year’s major trade shows.

AVT's Best in Market ’22 and Best of Show at ISE 2022 awards programs are being held in conjunction with five of our industry-leading Pro Audio and AV titles, including Installation, Sound & Video Contractor, Mix, Residential Systems, and Tech & Learning. Both awards are organised by AVTechnology publisher Future, which also publishes the ISE Daily.

Benefits of entering:

• Dedicated editorial coverage for all nominees in the Best of Show 2022 digital publication, distributed post-show to all participating brand databases

• Digital and social coverage from media partners and participating brands

• Winning entries receive guaranteed coverage in post-ISE editions of each participating magazine

• Certificate and winners logo for all winning entries

• Official nominee logo for all entrants to use in marketing (sent by email)

Further details can be found here. Nominations can be entered here.