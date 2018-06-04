With the Growth in the Number of Short-Term Credential Programs, Why is Stackability and Employer Engagement Critical? (The EvoLLLution)

"In today’s economy, 80 percent of all jobs require some form of a credential beyond high school. Concomitantly, 45 percent of small businesses in America are unable to find qualified job applicants to fill job openings, particularly those “middle skill” jobs that require specific technical skills."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Why is stackability important to future success? For one, the model facilitates life long learning. The EvoLLLution takes a deep dive into this important credentialing topic —Eduwire Editors