SCN Hall of Fame 2025: Kirsten Nelson

It seemed that Kirsten Nelson was destined for great things in the world of Pro AV. A journalism student and daughter of an electrical engineer saw her worlds collide in her first job out of college—assistant editor of Systems Contractor News.

Nelson's earliest influence came from her father—an electrical engineer with a passion for sound—learning all about sound and radio, where to sit to be in the sweet spot, how to get the best stereo imaging, and how to be careful around a turntable. In fact, her father designed his own lighting rig that connected to a stereo called the Nelson Technilite, which lit up according to the frequency range of music that was playing.

"I grew up in a household where not only was I exposed to a bunch of audio technology, but curiosity about technology in general," Nelson said.

At Boston University, Nelson met a bunch of computer scientists who moonlighted as DJs, and her love for music (and the technology behind it) grew. After connecting with David McGee (now content manager, AVTech Group, Future B2B) via an internship, Nelson interviewed with SCN—and the rest, as they say, is history. Nelson embarked on a career at SCN that spanned nearly two decades.

"[SCN] just sounded exactly like what I care about," Nelson recalled. "Because this is engineering for the sake of making better sound, the sake of making a better experience for people, of making things cooler, more engaging, brighter, and it was about the people who are passionate about that."

It didn't take her long to show she was the right hire. She helped launch SCN sister publication Residential Systems, and shortly after that, was named editor of SCN. Growing up around technology, she knew what questions to ask and what people wanted to know, forging industry relationships that continue today.

"That's what really got me going, because the best people are in this industry," Nelson said. "A lot of the people I met my first year on the job I still know right now, 26 years later. These are people who are still huge influences on my life. So, I think they could see that I wasn't just doing the job—I was there because I loved the people."

It was those relationships with people that led to some very creative ideas. "Adam Goldstein [currently managing VP of sales, Future B2B] was my boss, and he was always the best publisher to work for," Nelson said. "Every single person I worked for from the beginning of my career at SCN, including Tony Savona [currently managing director, content, AV for Future B2B] and Nicole Cobban [currently head of design, Future B2B] were all so amazing. And working with them is why I started creating stuff."

Some of that "stuff" she created? She launched the Executive Q&As that are still conducted today and created SCN's The Nine. "People think it's just about people who are young, but it's not that," Nelson recalled. "I wanted to honor people who were coming into the industry with new knowledge and new approaches."

On a suggestion from Goldstein, Nelson launched the prestigious SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list. And she also started this Hall of Fame. "To suddenly be honored in the Hall of Fame is actually truly amazing because I know that the first people I chose, I had a very deep affection for and a very deep appreciation for," Nelson said. "I knew that they had done so much. And I kept telling people, 'You're in the Hall of Fame, not just because you've been doing this a long time. You're in it because you're currently influencing the industry in a very meaningful way, and we want to honor you.'"

Nelson officially left her full-time role at SCN in 2014 but remained on as an editor-at-large until 2017. She became a freelancer that worked with AVIXA—helping to launch Center Stage with Rachel Bradshaw—as well as other AV manufacturers and integration firms. She eventually began hosting her own events, such as her creative technology event series in New York City, which keeps her busy when she's not hanging out with other writers and techies.

After a lifetime in Pro AV, Nelson knows the one thing that has kept her connected to technology from the very start. "I would say most wholeheartedly the people in this industry are its best attribute," she said. "The sooner you can get involved in any event where you get to meet people, please participate in it. You will find inspiration, you will find mentorship, and you'll hear great stories that will help you with your own projects. The connections I fostered at small events and large trade shows have been the most valuable, most fulfilling parts of my career."