Pro AV Newsmakers: Korbyt Has a New CEO, and Yes, More Acquisitions

What a busy week it was in Pro AV. People were on the move, HARMAN opened a new Experience Center, Crestron announced a huge partnership, and we had a pair of acquisitions you may have missed.

There were two big acquisitions that went down on the same day last week. First, Panasonic Projector & Display Corporation started Tuesday morning bright and early, announcing it had acquired U.K.-based media technology company Hive Media Control (HIVE), strengthening its capabilities in media playback and control for immersive and fixed-installation environments. We had all the details, so CLICK HERE to continue reading.



Later in the day, CTI announced its THIRD acquisition of 2026, acquiring Valley Communications Systems of Chicopee, MA. The acquisition expands CTI’s coverage throughout the Connecticut River Valley, including the Boston, Hartford, and Albany markets, and adds Valley’s 80-year legacy of audiovisual innovation and client service to CTI’s growing national footprint. Find out more by CLICKING HERE.

Now, get caught up on the rest of the week's action.

People News

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Audio-Technica Strengthens Leadership Team

Audio-Technica has announced key leadership appointments designed to further strengthen its sales organization and drive continued growth across the Americas. Mark Humrichouser has been promoted to VP, sales, U.S headquarters and System Solutions Group Americas. In this expanded role, he oversees brick and mortar sales, e-commerce, System Solutions Group (SSG) Americas Sales, broadcast sales, SSG Marketing and regional SSG initiatives.

Jim Schanz joined the company as executive director, System Solutions Sales, effective March 23, reporting to Humrichouser. He leads initiatives to strengthen pro audio channels, deepen customer relationships, and identify growth opportunities.

Brompton Technology Appoints New Regional Sales Manager for Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Brompton Technology has appointed Jude Lam as regional sales manager for Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. In her new role, Lam supports Brompton’s customers and partners across her territory, helping to deepen the company’s presence in the market and build on its existing relationships across the region.

Lam joins Brompton with strong industry experience spanning international LED sales, virtual production, and customer engagement across multiple territories. She spent time at AOTO, where she supported broadcasting and control room projects across the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and more recently PIXREAL, where she worked on a number of key international projects.

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Daktronics Welcomes Steffan Piolet to European Sales Team

Daktronics has expanded its international sales team with the hiring of Steffan Piolet to expand the company’s indoor and stadium projects in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, and Eastern Europe. His focus is on ensuring the market understands how our indoor offerings differ from the outdoor business.

Previous experience for Piolet has been in multiple phases, including a digital signage integrator in the retail and hospitality industries, in sports technology for launching and monetizing direct-to-consumer streaming services, and playing sports as a professional cricket player.

Korbyt Appoints Andrew Robson as Chief Executive Officer

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Korbyt has appointed Andrew Robson as chief executive officer. Robson brings a distinguished track record as a chief executive and revenue leader in the financial services technology sector and is uniquely positioned to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. Robson joins Korbyt from Verity, a provider of research management software, data, and analytics serving more than 350 financial services firms globally, where he served as CEO from 2021 until the company's acquisition by TMX Group in 2025.

As CEO, Robson is focused on accelerating Korbyt’s product innovation, strengthening customer engagement, expanding global market opportunities, and further scaling the Korbyt Anywhere platform. In corresponding moves, Travis Kemp has been appointed chief product officer, leading the strategic direction and continued evolution of the Korbyt Anywhere platform, including AI-powered digital signage and space management innovations, and Nathan Fullington has been appointed chief customer officer.

PlexusAV Strengthens US Team

PlexusAV appointed Seth Warner as U.S. sales manager, based just outside Cleveland, OH. After serving six years in the US Air Force and five years in law enforcement, Warner brings a disciplined, solutions-focused mindset to his role. He has spent the last decade working within the AV industry, alongside extensive experience implementing EHR and EMR systems across hospitals, giving him a strong understanding of complex, mission-critical environments and customer needs.

PPDS Welcomes Nicole Rutherford as New Event Marketing Specialist in North America

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PPDS has appointed Nicole Rutherford as new event marketing specialist. An accomplished business owner, leader, and marketing professional of over 10 years, Rutherford supports PPDS day-to-day marketing efforts with a strong focus on events, partner engagement, and sales enablement.

These responsibilities incorporate coordinating logistics for trade shows and regional events, managing marketing assets, supporting digital and social content, and working with both national and regional partners to help drive brand awareness and engagement.

Re-Sauce Welcomes Beth Warren as Global Consultancy Partner

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Re-Sauce welcomed Beth Warren as its global consultancy partner, leading growth and transformation across key regions. An enterprise marketing executive with more than 20 years’ experience, Warren brings a proven track record in driving revenue growth, brand transformation and scalable go-to-market strategy for both publicly listed and high-growth B2B technology companies. She is recognized within the digital signage sector, with deep expertise as a retail SME, spanning connected store experiences that keep CMS, retail media and ad-tech platforms at the center of the ecosystem.

The partnership marks a significant step in Re-Sauce’s international growth strategy, strengthening its presence in the North American market and beyond, and enhancing its ability to support clients operating across multiple regions. In her new role, Warren focuses on positioning marketing as a core growth driver for B2B organisations, helping clients differentiate more effectively, sharpen their brand positioning and translate full-funnel strategy into measurable commercial outcomes.

Company News

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AVIXA Unveils New AVIXA.org to Enhance Content Discovery for AV Professionals

AVIXA launched its new AVIXA.org, designed to enhance the discovery of professional AV resources for AVIXA members and the broader AV community, including training, certification, and thought leadership.

“Our goal was to move the website to its next phase by removing any sense of disconnection between users and the valuable content they consistently tell us they need,” said Steven Guzi, director of digital product, AVIXA. “Much like our trade shows, we want everything we provide to be easy to discover and useful, whether you’re an experienced Pro AV professional or exploring your future in AV.”

The evolution of the new website reflects extensive stakeholder and user feedback gathered through interviews at trade shows, surveys, and analysis of user behavior from the previous version of the site. This research process highlighted that many users were missing pathways to both new and essential resources that can support their growth through the Pro AV industry. In response, AVIXA introduced new features designed to improve content discovery as users navigate education resources, industry insights, and additional offerings.

Adder Releases AIM 6 Software Upgrade

Adder Technology launched its latest release of AIM, its IP KVM matrix management software, introducing an enriched user experience for both system administrators and desktop operators. Rebuilt with a focus on visibility, control and usability, AIM 6 simplifies the management of complex ADDERLink INFINITY matrix environments while enabling fast and intuitive switching at the desktop.

AIM 6 has been redesigned from the ground up. A new, intuitive interface provides clearer system insight, streamlined navigation, and more efficient day-to-day control. From monitoring system health to managing users, devices and connections, administrators can now interact with their entire IP KVM matrix more quickly and with greater confidence.

The update delivers improved system visibility and control across the IP KVM matrix; simplifies management workflows for faster configuration and operation; redefines the user experience with a more intuitive, accessible interface; and strengthens system security with enhanced protection and access control.

Coastal Source Launches Nationwide 2026 Road Tour

Coastal Source will take its latest innovations on the road this spring and summer with a nationwide 2026 Road Tour, bringing hands-on demonstrations, new product introductions, and interactive system design tools directly to dealers across the country.

Running from May through July in key markets nationwide, the tour will highlight major additions across the Coastal Source ecosystem, including new EVO and VIA lighting solutions, the 1000 Series Bollards, expanded outdoor audio offerings, and the introduction of PowerSource, a plug-and-play outdoor power distribution system designed to simplify installation and improve system performance. The tour will also introduce the Coastal Source Design Studio, an interactive platform that streamlines system design and presentation for dealers. Visit the Road Tour webpage here for dates.

EPOS Powers-Up Battery Replacement Strategy

EPOS is ’charging-up’ a battery replacement program to simplify a more sustainable future ahead of new legislation coming into force across parts of the world. Going forward all new product launches will provide the option to replace batteries with a simple paperclip or similar tool, rather than any complex or complicated procedures.

Søren Holm Printz, VP corporate strategy and product management, said EPOS is committed to extending the lifespan of its products by offering user-friendly battery replacement solutions. The EPOS IMPACT 500 on-ear Bluetooth headset is the newest member of the product range, and part of the enhanced sustainability strategy, where just a paperclip is required. Furthermore, original equipment replacement batteries will remain available through EPOS and its partners for five years after a product is discontinued.

Samsung and AOPEN Partner to Unify Multi-OS Classrooms

AOPEN, known for its commercial and industrial computing solutions, and Samsung Electronics America announced a strategic collaboration that seamlessly pairs AOPEN Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) models, based on Intel Core processors, with Samsung Interactive Displays. This partnership delivers a plug-and-play computing experience on large-format interactive flat panels, designed to bridge the gap between personal devices and front-of-room classroom technology.

By integrating AOPEN’s WB5116-W and Chromebox OPS models with Samsung’s Interactive Display lineup, the collaboration brings an elegant, modular solution to modern education: centralized device management across multiple operating systems.

VIVID Studios Joins Stage Precision's Global Service Network as an Authorized Service Partner

Stage Precision has welcomed VIVID Studios to its Service Partner Program as an Authorized Service Partner (ASP). Specialists in creative technology and immersive experiences, VIVID Studios will support the delivery of Stage Precision solutions across complex, experience-led projects.

Launched in 2023, Stage Precision’s Service Partner Program was created to build a trusted network of technical partners across the live-event, virtual production, and AV sectors. Dubai-based creative technology specialist, VIVID Studios, has integrated Stage Precision's SP Grid platform into its wider ecosystem of system design and digital experience tools. Using digital content design, AV technology, and artificial intelligence, VIVID transforms venues and attractions into living, interactive environments.

Pro AV Around the World

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Bluesound Professional announced a new sales representative agreement with Generation AV. Lenbrook Asia will continue to serve as the official distributor, while the new representative partnership with Generation AV will accelerate the brand’s growth in the Asia region, bringing their innovative audio solutions to a broader audience. Specializing in the professional, commercial, and residential markets, the company is well suited to ensure Bluesound Professional’s scalable audio streaming solutions reach the right installations, enhancing audio experiences across a wide range of commercial spaces.

Crestron Electronics has been named the Official Smart Hospitality Systems of Espai Barça, a project redefining Spotify Camp Nou and its surrounding district into a next-generation, always-on destination. Espai Barça is FC Barcelona’s landmark initiative to modernize and expand its stadium and campus, reimagining one of the sports venues as a year-round destination for sport, business, hospitality, and community engagement. As part of a multi-year collaboration, Crestron has already and will continue to deliver the underlying technology infrastructure across Spotify Camp Nou, providing an integrated ecosystem of content, collaboration, and control solutions.

HARMAN Professional Solutions officially opened its newly revamped Experience Center in Singapore. Designed as a purpose‑built business Experience Center, the space demonstrates how HARMAN Professional solutions address customer needs across multiple vertical markets through real‑world applications and collaborative engagement. More than a traditional showroom, the space has been reimagined as a platform for solution exploration, co‑creation, and executive engagement, reflecting the evolving ways B2B organizations navigate technology amid increasing complexity in today’s business environment.

PPDS has formed a new strategic partnership with leading Italian AV distributor, Prase, a Midwich Group company. Founded in 1993, and a Midwich Group Company since 2019, Noventa di Piave (Venice)-based Prase distributes an extensive range of AV and IT solutions with corporate, education, and retail among its core target verticals. PPDS recently joined Prase at MIR 2026, Italy’s largest AV event, which included the official launch and availability of the foldable and height-adjustable 135-inch Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO.