Pro AV Newsmakers: Holy Partnerships, Batman!

There were quite a few partnerships announced last week. AtlasIED and NETGEAR AV made headlines, while Almo Pro AV extended its partnership with Hall Research. There were many others collaborating with each other, so get caught up with the week that was in this weeks Pro AV Newsmakers.

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People on the Move

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MultiDyne Expands APAC Presence with Appointment of Sales Director

(Image credit: MultiDyne)

MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems appointed Alex Collins as sales director, APAC. Collins brings more than 20 years of experience across the broadcast and Pro AV industries, including more than a decade of leadership and channel management expertise throughout Southeast Asia and broader APAC markets. He leads regional sales development, channel partnerships, customer engagement, and business expansion initiatives across APAC.

Prior to joining MultiDyne, Collins held senior regional sales and channel management positions with Vizrt, Ross Video, and Nevion, where he developed go-to-market strategies, expanded reseller ecosystems, and drove adoption of advanced live production, IP-based workflow, and fiber infrastructure technologies throughout the region.

Partnerships

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AtlasIED Announces Partnership with NETGEAR AV

AtlasIED has partnered with NETGEAR AV. The collaboration aligns AtlasIED’s expertise in intelligent audio and security solutions with NETGEAR’s leadership in managed network switching and AV over IP infrastructure.

At the core of the partnership is a focus on optimizing audio deployments over high-performance networks. By pairing AtlasIED's Atlas+Fyne POE++ loudspeaker solutions with NETGEAR AV managed switches, customers benefit from simplified installation, reduced infrastructure complexity, and consistent audio performance across a wide range of commercial environments.

Almo Pro AV and Hall Research Expand Distribution Partnership

Almo Pro AV and Hall Research have expanded their distribution partnership. Through this agreement, Hall Research’s newly aligned portfolio of five AV-focused brands, including Atlona, is now fully available through Almo Pro AV.

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Almo Pro AV customers, many of whom have long relied on Atlona solutions, now have access to a broader portfolio of complementary AV brands under the Hall Research umbrella, including Hall Technologies(healthcare), Atlona (switching and signal extension), Captivate(collaboration tools), Javelin (cabling/accessories), and Gain Audio(audio/speakers). Importantly, the Atlona products, and value proposition remain unchanged, with continuity in innovation, quality, and support, now backed by a stronger parent organization.

AVer Solutions Obtain HETMA Approved Status

AVer Information's TR335 AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera, MT300N NDI Matrix Tracking Box, and PTZ310UV2 PTZ Camera have received HETMA Approved Status. Evaluated by a committee of higher education technology managers, the TR335, MT300 and PTZ310UV2 each earned an overall score of “Exceeds Expectations,” recognizing performance, reliability and integration capabilities in higher education environments.

The TR335 is a 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ camera featuring 30x optical zoom and support for 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Designed for broadcasting, streaming and recording applications, the TR335 includes 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB and IP outputs, enabling integration across a range of AV environments. The MT300N is an NDI matrix tracking box that enables AVer Pro AV cameras to function as voice-tracking systems through preset point configuration, eliminating the need for a dedicated in-room PC or server. The PTZ310UV2 is a UHD PTZ camera delivering 4K resolution at 60 fps with 12x optical zoom and 8MP image capture. Designed for broadcasting and streaming, it delivers low-latency IP video over standard networks and simultaneous output via HDMI, NDI, and IP.

L-Acoustics Named DATALAND's Immersive Audio Partner

Co-founders Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkılıç reveal further details of DATALAND, the Museum of AI Arts, opening to the public on June 20, 2026. Representing a paradigm shift in the museum-going experience, Anadol and Erkılıç unveil Data.Link, an intelligent system connecting art, architecture, and audience through advanced AI systems, real-time data assimilation, integrated technologies, and wearable devices. Made possible through collaborations with NVIDIA, Google Cloud, Founding Olfactory Partner L’Oréal Luxe, Epson, L-Acoustics, Empatica, LG Electronics, Gensler, ARUP, Scaleable, Valerie Confections, and Constellation Immersive, an affiliate of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), DATALAND emerges as the world’s first omni-sensory museum.

Sound is elemental, immediate, and inseparable from how we experience the world around us. DATALAND's 250-speaker audio ecosystem is driven by L-ISA immersive sound from L-Acoustics. L-ISA technology delivers a living soundtrack that evolves in real time, woven from original music by composer and sound designer Kerim Karaoğlu, the acoustic ecology of the rainforest, and the sacred healing songs of the Yawanawá. L-Acoustics L-SMART technology continuously monitors and optimizes power consumption to average 30% greater efficiency, with zero compromise to the sound. Suspending audio dynamically across a three-dimensional canvas—in front of, above, and entirely surrounding the visitor—DATALAND achieves a spatial resolution with no precedent in any permanent museum anywhere in the world.

Violet Audio US Launches to Support North American Initiative in Live Sound

Melbourne, Australia's Violet Audio has formed Violet Audio US, a new distribution company established to bring the company’s professional audio solutions to the North American live sound market. Industry veteran Phil Wagner is president of the new entity, which oversees sales, marketing, training, and support for the evolving Violet Audio product range across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Violet Audio US will focus initially on the rollout of the dMix 128, a high-performance live mixing platform designed to deliver advanced processing power and flexibility at a highly competitive price point. Violet Audio US’s launch reflects a broader global expansion strategy for the brand, following a new partnership with the company’s headquarters.

Watchfire Partners with WOW

Watchfire has been selected to manufacture the advanced digital display technology powering the WOW’S EON Network, a synchronized communications platform across Inglewood’s Sports & Entertainment District located in Greater Los Angeles.

The network represents a major leap forward for the digital signage industry, demonstrating how advanced display manufacturing and engineering can transform static infrastructure into dynamic, city-scale communication systems. Developed by WOW, the EON Network is an infrastructure project that turns traditional digital signage into a unified, city-scale storytelling medium. Phase 1 features over 60 high-resolution screens across 10 strategic locations surrounding SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and the Kia Forum.

To bring the concept to life, Watchfire utilized its new high-resolution 4mm outdoor display platform to meet the technical demands of synchronized, street-level storytelling at scale.