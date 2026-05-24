Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America
Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing, Hardware Portfolio at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing, Hardware Portfolio at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America
Sharp is a leading worldwide provider of display solutions. These include a robust portfolio of dvLED, large-format, interactive, projection, epaper, and desktop solutions that integrate seamlessly into diverse technology ecosystems, ensuring reliable interoperability and connectivity for customers every day.
At Sharp, we emphasize standards-based compatibility. Our products support widely adopted interfaces such as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and wireless protocols, allowing effortless connection to laptops, media players, conferencing systems, and legacy equipment. This reduces friction in mixed-device environments commonly found in offices, classrooms, and control rooms.
We also incorporate interfaces for network control and management. A majority of our solutions feature LAN connectivity and are compatible with leading control and networking standards. This enables centralized monitoring, remote diagnostics, and control across fleets of devices. IT teams can manage updates, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance remotely.
Furthermore, we enhance collaboration through either built-in or optional wireless casting technologies on select products, allowing users to connect instantly without cables.
Finally, we focus on scalability and reliability. Our solutions are designed to work consistently across single rooms or enterprise-wide deployments, maintaining stable connections and predictable performance.
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Together, these capabilities ensure that Sharp’s display solutions fit naturally into existing infrastructures, simplify user experiences, and support uninterrupted communication and productivity.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.