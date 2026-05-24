Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing, Hardware Portfolio at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

Sharp is a leading worldwide provider of display solutions. These include a robust portfolio of dvLED, large-format, interactive, projection, epaper, and desktop solutions that integrate seamlessly into diverse technology ecosystems, ensuring reliable interoperability and connectivity for customers every day.

At Sharp, we emphasize standards-based compatibility. Our products support widely adopted interfaces such as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and wireless protocols, allowing effortless connection to laptops, media players, conferencing systems, and legacy equipment. This reduces friction in mixed-device environments commonly found in offices, classrooms, and control rooms.

Our products support widely adopted interfaces such as HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and wireless protocols, allowing effortless connection to laptops, media players, conferencing systems, and legacy equipment. Kevin Christopherson, Director of Product Marketing, Hardware Portfolio at Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America

We also incorporate interfaces for network control and management. A majority of our solutions feature LAN connectivity and are compatible with leading control and networking standards. This enables centralized monitoring, remote diagnostics, and control across fleets of devices. IT teams can manage updates, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance remotely.

Furthermore, we enhance collaboration through either built-in or optional wireless casting technologies on select products, allowing users to connect instantly without cables.

Finally, we focus on scalability and reliability. Our solutions are designed to work consistently across single rooms or enterprise-wide deployments, maintaining stable connections and predictable performance.

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Together, these capabilities ensure that Sharp’s display solutions fit naturally into existing infrastructures, simplify user experiences, and support uninterrupted communication and productivity.