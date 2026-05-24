Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: NETGEAR AV

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: John Henkel, Product Marketing Director at NETGEAR AV

The AV industry's interoperability problem is misdiagnosed. It's framed as a protocol problem, so the industry responds with more protocols. And yet, deployments still fail in the field.

The actual problem is behavioral. AV systems are predictable by design, with static endpoints, known traffic patterns, and intolerance for timing variation. IT networks are dynamic by nature: Devices connect and disconnect, bandwidth fluctuates, and change is constant. When those two operating philosophies share infrastructure, protocol compliance doesn't prevent conflict.

When we validate interoperability with a manufacturer, we're not just slapping a badge on it or reading each other’s spec sheets; it means our engineers test against real production conditions. John Henkel, Product Marketing Director at NETGEAR AV

This matters because it changes what "solving interoperability" actually requires. It’s primarily a people-and-knowledge problem—not a product problem. The deployments that work are staffed by people who understand both disciplines—people who understand why a multicast misconfiguration that an IT team would catch in minutes can go undiagnosed for weeks in an AV context, and vice versa.

That's the investment we made. The NETGEAR Engage Controller, for instance, isn't built on the assumption that every integrator arrives with the same knowledge, because they don't. Someone who wants a validated, protocol-specific starting point gets pre-configured profiles; someone who wants to go deeper gets a fully functioning, enterprise-grade network switch. It’s the same infrastructure with two different on-ramps, and neither one is a workaround.

The partnership work operates on the same principle. When we validate interoperability with a manufacturer, we're not just slapping a badge on it or reading each other’s spec sheets; it means our engineers test against real production conditions. The NETGEAR Training Academy extends that outward, with free training on third-party solutions’ protocols and platforms.

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The interoperability gap closes when the people designing, deploying, and managing these systems understand both sides of the equation. And that's a different kind of investment than creating a new product or standard.