Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Powersoft

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Mitch Rauch, U.S. Sales Director at Powersoft

As audiovisual deployments grow larger and more distributed, system connectivity has become an important consideration for integrators and operators. Today, distributed AV designs increasingly rely on IP networks rather than dedicated signal paths. As a result, integrators have to account for network fundamentals such as IP addressing, VLAN segmentation, and switch configuration. Amplifiers and processors are no longer passive endpoints within a signal chain; they are active, networked devices responsible for routing signals, synchronizing system behavior, and supporting centralized control.

Today, distributed AV designs increasingly rely on IP networks rather than dedicated signal paths. Mitch Rauch, U.S. Sales Director at Powersoft

Additionally, device connectivity has further expanded the role of AV infrastructure. Remote management platforms allow integrators and support teams to monitor system performance, diagnose issues, and deploy firmware updates without being physically present on-site. In many cases, system anomalies can be identified and resolved before they affect users, which reduces operational interruptions, limits unnecessary site visits, and supports service strategies built around continuous monitoring and maintenance.

At Powersoft, our product development reflects today's operational realities. Unica and Nota 142 are designed to function as intelligent components within distributed AV ecosystems. Their native cloud connectivity supports remote monitoring and management, while compatibility with standard IT network practices helps simplify deployment across large or multi-building installations.

Connectivity also extends beyond with our AnyMATE communication technology, which enables identification, monitoring, and data exchange directly through existing loudspeaker lines. Its first implementation, SpeakerMATE, allows amplifiers to recognize connected passive speakers and exchange operational data without requiring additional network cabling or external power.

Together, these capabilities help ensure that installed audio systems remain interoperable with today’s complex AV systems and aligned with the increasingly network-driven environments in which they operate.