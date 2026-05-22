How Highlands Development Center Streamlined Operations

Highlands Development Center, part of Viet Thai International, one of Vietnam’s largest retail chain business groups and the parent company of Highlands Coffee, recently upgraded the AV systems in its Thu Duc City office in Ho Chi Minh City. The project modernized three training rooms and two meeting spaces to improve collaboration and make instruction easier. AV integrator Duy Hoa Phat Corporation designed and installed the new system, which uses Extron switching, audio processing, control, and room scheduling tools to support flexible room setups and simple, efficient operation for everyone.

[Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Extron]

“Our goal was to deliver a seamless AV experience that would support both the operational needs and long-term vision of Highlands Coffee," said Tran Chu Thuan, chief executive officer, Duy Hoa Phat Corporation. "Extron’s integrated solutions gave us the performance, reliability, and control flexibility we needed to make that possible.”

Highlands Development Center identified several core requirements. The company needed an advanced AV system with flexible control for training spaces, including the ability to seamlessly combine or divide rooms. Trainers required a straightforward interface to adjust audio, video, and microphone settings without technical support. For the third-floor meeting rooms, the priority was integration with room scheduling software to display real-time availability and facilitate on-the-spot bookings through user-friendly interfaces. Cost-efficiency, reliability, and ease of use were essential across all spaces, making Extron technologies a strategic match for the project.

On the second floor, three training rooms now share a centralized AV system that supports easy source switching, clear audio, and flexible room setups. The training facility includes two adaptable rooms and a dedicated cashier training room, all connected to a centralized AV system. Video routing is handled by the Extron DXP 88 HD 4K PLUSmatrix switcher, supporting 4K/60 video and HDCP 2.3 compliance. Audio processing is provided by the DMP 128 Plus C AT, a 12x8 ProDSP digital matrix processor featuring Acoustic Echo Cancellation and Dante audio networking. HDMI sources pass through an HAE 100 4K Plus audio de-embedder, extracting audio for delivery to the DSP system. System control is centralized via the IPCP Pro 350 xi control processor, which coordinates signal switching, audio settings, and room mode transitions. Each space includes a wall-mounted TLP Pro 725M TouchLink Pro touchpanel, providing direct control over AV functions, microphone levels, and room combinations through an intuitive interface.

The third floor adds room scheduling displays that show real-time availability and make booking more efficient, along with streamlined in-room audio control. Outside each meeting room, a TLS 725M 7-inch Room Scheduling Panel clearly presents room status, bookings, and availability. These panels are configured using Extron Room Agent software, allowing quick deployment without the need for intermediate servers or custom programming. Inside the meeting rooms, local audio processing is handled by the DMP 64 Plus C AT, a compact 6x4 DSP with AEC and Dante.

Together, these upgrades give trainers simple tools to manage audio, adjust layouts, and run sessions smoothly. The three-month integration finished on time and on budget, and the system was so intuitive that no extra user training was required.