Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Audinate
Jim Kidwell, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Audinate, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Jim Kidwell, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Audinate
Interoperability and connectivity are crucial to how AV professionals design modern systems, as audio and video must move reliably across diverse devices, environments, and architectures.
As AV over IP has matured, Audinate’s products address the growing complexity of connecting large numbers of devices across shared networks. Rather than relying on inconsistently applied open standards or manufacturer-specific standards, Audinate provides a fully supported transport platform that allows products from over 700 manufacturers to communicate consistently. This gives integrators the flexibility to choose the best products for each application while avoiding the limitations of single-vendor systems that can lead to compatibility issues.
Interoperability today also depends on how well AV systems coexist with IT infrastructure. Audinate’s solutions offer visibility into Dante device status, traffic, and performance. Through centralized management, control, and a unified API, IT teams can monitor Dante AV endpoints alongside other networked systems, gaining a clearer, more cohesive view across sites. This simplifies management, improves troubleshooting, and supports closer alignment between AV and IT teams.
Scalability is another critical aspect of interoperability. Products built on Dante deliver consistent performance with backward compatibility, whether deployed in small, single-room systems or across an entire campus or enterprise. They route audio and video flexibly across the network while maintaining synchronization, reliability, and control.
By combining manufacturer-agnostic interoperability, robust management, and scalable design, Audinate’s solutions help ensure connectivity that works without friction, every day, at any scale.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.