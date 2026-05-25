Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Audinate

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Jim Kidwell, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Audinate

Interoperability and connectivity are crucial to how AV professionals design modern systems, as audio and video must move reliably across diverse devices, environments, and architectures.

As AV over IP has matured, Audinate’s products address the growing complexity of connecting large numbers of devices across shared networks. Rather than relying on inconsistently applied open standards or manufacturer-specific standards, Audinate provides a fully supported transport platform that allows products from over 700 manufacturers to communicate consistently. This gives integrators the flexibility to choose the best products for each application while avoiding the limitations of single-vendor systems that can lead to compatibility issues.

Interoperability and connectivity are crucial to how AV professionals design modern systems, as audio and video must move reliably across diverse devices, environments, and architectures. Jim Kidwell, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Audinate

Interoperability today also depends on how well AV systems coexist with IT infrastructure. Audinate’s solutions offer visibility into Dante device status, traffic, and performance. Through centralized management, control, and a unified API, IT teams can monitor Dante AV endpoints alongside other networked systems, gaining a clearer, more cohesive view across sites. This simplifies management, improves troubleshooting, and supports closer alignment between AV and IT teams.

Scalability is another critical aspect of interoperability. Products built on Dante deliver consistent performance with backward compatibility, whether deployed in small, single-room systems or across an entire campus or enterprise. They route audio and video flexibly across the network while maintaining synchronization, reliability, and control.

By combining manufacturer-agnostic interoperability, robust management, and scalable design, Audinate’s solutions help ensure connectivity that works without friction, every day, at any scale.