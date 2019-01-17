Road to ISE: Biamp

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Zach Snook (left) and John Urban (right)

Q&A with Zach Snook, Audio Products Manager, Biamp and John Urban, Product Marketing Manager, Biamp.

Q: Why ISE?

ZACH SNOOK: Any time we can get close to our customers—whether it’s our integrators or consultants—we want to take advantage of that. ISE 2019 is going to be a very big show for us. We specifically scope our release schedule around this show. It’s an excellent time to showcase product features while interacting with customers.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

ZS: It’s all about making the user experience easier by making products that are smarter. Smarter products can equal a better user experience, simplicity is the key and that will be the trend that we’re going to see more and more. Technology and smarter devices can make the user experience less painful: It becomes more intuitive to start a meeting, taking into account how a user typically behaves in the room; they don’t have to worry about the technology because it's designed to be intelligent.

JOHN URBAN: AI and the growing propensity of self-learning is intriguing. A system being able to learn and adapt on its own could be really beneficial when thinking long term.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

ZS: Our solutions inspire in different ways—some are truly revolutionary, providing people new conference room options. Biamp is customer-focused. A lot of the genesis of some of the products or technologies we develop come from conversations with our customers. Meaning our customers might say “Hey, it would be great if Biamp product could do x."

We've spent a lot of time listening and talking with our customers and the result of collecting feedback is creating advancement that answers their needs and solve arising communication challenges.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JU: For tech managers, it’s using technology to create a better room experience. Look at our Beamtracking technology, this allows the user to move freely around their meeting space, unchained from the table. They can focus on the meeting at hand and not wonder “Is the mic going to pick up my voice if I use the whiteboard?” or “How does this thing turn on?” This means a reduction of trouble tickets and of user issues, which increases productivity—two things that are key to tech managers.

