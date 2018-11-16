Things You Can't Miss at ISE 2019

AV Technology and Systems Contractor News are hosting a free one-hour webinar that takes a deep dive into the hottest trends and innovations expected to be seen at ISE 2019.

Registration is free for the webinar, which will be hosted by Michael Garwood, editor, AV Technology Europe, and Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News.

[ Click here to register for this free webinar. ]

According to ISE, the show is already on track to break attendance and exhibitors records. With the plethora of information coming out about the show, don't get bogged down by news you can't use—our editors have already done the heavy lifting and will offer insightful and candid previews of key products and trends to watch for as you peruse the show.

"All eyes turn toward ISE as both the commercial and residential AV industries converge in Amsterdam," said Dutta. "This webinar will show the tone of this year's show and reveal some of the major trends and new products. Don't miss this chance to get an inside look before the show opens."

To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/ISE19 .