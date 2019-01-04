Road to ISE: Absen

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Alex Couzins, Head of Branding and Marketing, Absen Europe.

Q: Why ISE?

ALEX COUZINS: ISE is officially the world’s largest AV and systems integration show that attracts over 80,000 visitors from all around the globe. This will be Absen’s 10th year exhibiting at the show, which is fitting as we will also be celebrating our 10th consecutive year of being China’s top export brand for LED displays! Much of our success can be attributed to shows such as ISE, which allow us to showcase our latest solutions and new products with customers and partners.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

AC: The narrowing of pixel gaps on LED based screens is a continuing trend, meaning higher resolution displays and making the technology a real contender for many applications and environments that were previously thought unsuitable—including boardrooms and auditoriums, store entrances or retail signage, as well as featuring as a popular asset on exhibition stands and within live events.

Under the theme ‘Fine Pixel Generation’, Absen will be showcasing its latest range of NPP (narrow pixel pitch) solutions for corporate meeting and event spaces, control and command rooms, as well as for live events and entertainment.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

AC: The last couple of years have seen LED display technology make huge strides, offering many benefits over conventional LCD displays. The number one benefit of course, is that LED is completely seamless. It therefore provides integrators with enhanced flexibility to be able to offer creative solutions for their customers.

Absen N5 LED displays provide a 180sqm LED ceiling at the Fen Court office development in London. (Image credit: Sysco Productions)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

AC: As the performance and reliability of LED continues to go up and the total cost of ownership continues to go down, LED is becoming an increasingly viable choice for many end user organizations.

To learn more, Absen at Stand 12-C60 at ISE 2019.