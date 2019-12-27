Road to ISE 2020: Biamp

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Joe Andrulis, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, Biamp.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

JOE ANDRULIS: ISE is a such rich AV experience. There is no other show in our industry where you can encounter such a diverse range of customers—from end users to AV integration professionals—all in one place who are from so many different geographies. Depending where customers are located, their needs may be subtly different from those in other regions. I enjoy the opportunity to catch up with customers and get a diverse array of perspectives and opinions on important topics that impact our industry.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JA: The most exciting trend will be the one that I haven’t even anticipated, but I do foresee a heavy focus in the collaboration space and on the UC giants Teams, Zoom, etc., as well as a lot of questions around the user experience of deploying and managing technology. The technology itself is mature, but there’s still a lot of road left to make it easy for AV professionals, technology buyers, IT managers, and users to consume.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JA: All our brands put a focus on solving real world challenges. ISE gives us a platform to show how our brands work together to streamline the design, specification and installation process for integrators, while improving the overall AV experience for the end user.

SageVue, Biamp's browser-based monitoring and management platform, will be on display at ISE 2020. (Image credit: Biamp)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

JA: At Biamp, we know that the smallest detail can empower tech managers. That’s why I’m sure they will appreciate the attention to detail in Biamp’s offerings at ISE. For example, we continue to enhance the value of SageVue, our browser-based monitoring and management platform created specifically for tech managers, by adding new capabilities and features. These updates are created from listening to tech managers just as closely as those in our AV integration channel.

To learn more, visit Biamp at Stand 3-B90 and 1-H140 at ISE 2020.

Editor's Note: At ISE 2020, 3-B90 is the primary Biamp stand, where the plan to exhibit solutions for conferencing, presentation spaces, and sound management. The company will also have also have a second ISE 2020 stand, 1-H140, where they will display solutions for large and outdoor venues and retail and hospitality markets.

To read more ISE 2020 stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.