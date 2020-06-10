InfoComm Connections: ScreenBeam

In our series of InfoComm Connected blogs, we're chatting with InfoComm 2020 exhibitors to see why you should virtually visit their booths—plus, you're getting a preview of their latest innovations.

Mike Ehlenberger

Q&A with Mike Ehlenberger, VP/GM, ScreenBeam.

Q: Why should attendees connect with you virtually?

MIKE EHLENBERGER: Offices are starting to open back up and many employers have several questions on how to make meeting spaces safe for employees without sacrificing collaboration. Facilities and AV/IT teams will need to proactively plan for safe employee group collaboration, implement contactless technologies in meeting spaces, and find ways to communicate company safety policies. As a global leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, we can help eliminate contact with cables, adapters, remote controls, and switches—as well as utilize idle displays to transmit employee and guest communications with integrated HTML-based digital signage functionality.

Also, ScreenBeam solutions can assist in creating contactless stand-up meetings by utilizing displays positioned in various workspace areas. InfoComm Connected is a great way for our team to further address this topic with our current customers as well as new prospects and showcase how ScreenBeam can help them make a smooth and safe transition back to the meeting room.

Q: What's the one product you're introducing that attendees should see and why?

ME: We are excited to showcase our newly launched ScreenBeam 1100 Plus which is our highest-performing and most flexible enterprise offering yet. The 1100 Plus is designed to help IT departments reduce costs and simplify conference room design.

ScreenBeam's 1100 Plus 4K Wireless Display Solution (Image credit: ScreenBeam)

What makes this solution so unique is that it is the only cross-platform solution that allows presenter and guest devices to have multiple ways to connect including Miracast, local Wi-Fi mode, and network infrastructure connectivity as well as wirelessly share and mark-up content on the room display without an app, dongle, or cables. This is extremely important today as we start to return to our meeting room environments which need to have as few contact points as possible for employee safety post-COVID-19.

Attendees will be able to get an up-close demonstration during The New Tech Lightning Round session on Thurs., June 18 at 12:30 p.m.

To learn more, virtually visit ScreenBeam at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

