ScreenBeam Features 1100 Plus Solution

The What: ScreenBeam's highest performing and most flexible enterprise offering, the ScreenBeam 1100 Plus is designed to help IT departments reduce costs and simplify conference room design.

The What Else: With ScreenBeam Ghost Inking technology, wireless Windows Inking latency disappears for a more intuitive and natural pen-to-paper experience and a best-in class wireless collaboration experience.

Presenter and guest devices have multiple ways to connect including Miracast, local Wi-Fi mode, and network infrastructure connectivity. New HDMI input reduces conference room complexity and costs by eliminating unnecessary equipment while making it easier for older devices without wireless display capability to connect and display. Windows and macOS users can share content in both duplicate and extended screen modes and Multi-View allows up to four client devices to share content on-screen simultaneously.

The Bottom Line: According to the company, the 1100 Plus is the only available app-free 4K wireless display solution to enable users on any device to share and markup content on in-room displays with support for Microsoft Windows Ink native in all Microsoft Office 365 applications.

